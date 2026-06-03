Sky Lose to Mystics, 72-90

Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Washington Mystics 72-90 inside CareFirst Arena on Tuesday, June 2. The Sky are now 3-6 on the season, 0-2 against the Eastern Conference, 3-2 on the road, 0-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and 35-41 against the Mystics all time.

Kamilla Cardoso continued her strong start to the 2026 season with arguably her most dominant two-way performance thus far. The former third-overall pick set a new single-game career high in blocks with six to go along with her 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists off a 6 of 13 split from the floor. Tuesday's outing marks Cardoso's fifth double-double of the year and second straight game with at least 13 rebounds.

Rookie Sydney Taylor resumed her All-Rookie caliber campaign with a team-best 15 points and four steals in 20 minutes for the second unit. This is the New York native's third double-digit scoring game of her career. In games where she records more than 10 minutes, she is averaging 15.0 points.

Veteran Skylar Diggins turned in her fifth consecutive double-digit showing with 14 points off an efficient 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. Fellow veteran Elizabeth Williams made her presence felt with 10 points, six rebounds, three dimes and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench.

Spearheaded by center Shakira Austin, the Mystics saw three players finish the game in double figures. The 25 year old tallied 17 points, reeled in eight rebounds and secured three steals in 25 minutes of action, while 2025 All-Star Kiki Iriafen added 15 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, the most of anyone who suited up for Washington Tuesday.

First-year Mystic and former Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere registered 13 points and seven rebounds off a 5 of 6 clip from the field. Cotie McMahon, Alicia Flórez, Angela Dugalić and Lauren Betts rounded out the box score with eight points each.

Other highlights include:

Azur á Stevens reached 300 career assists

Kamilla Cardoso set a new career high in blocks with six, including five in the first three quarters. Her three blocks in the third quarter tie her career high for a quarter and her four blocks in the second half are a new career high for a half

NEXT UP: Chicago returns home to host Connecticut inside Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 5 for the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Sky are 34-39 against the Sun all time.

The Sun are 2-9 after their Tuesday night matchup against the Atlanta Dream. In Connecticut's most recent matchup, Aneesah Morrow had 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Saniya Rivers and Leïla Lacan recorded 11 points each.

Nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner leads the Sun in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field ahead of Tuesday's game. She adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Chicago native Morrow leads Connecticut on the glass with 10.1 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.0 points into Tuesday. Leïla Lacan is averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.

The game between Chicago and Connecticut tips off at 6:30 p.m. in Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast on ION.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 14-6 run from 7:48 to 4:44 in the first quarter

The Mystics went on a 22-9 run from 2:01 in the first quarter to 4:33 in the second quarter

Washington went on a 10-2 run from 8:50 to 6:11 in the third quarter

The Mystics went on a 13-5 run from 4:50 to 0:43 in the third quarter

Washington outscored the Sky 27-18 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Mystics reached the free throw line 16 more times than the Sky (32 attempts to 16 attempts)

Chicago shot 62.5% (10 for 16) from the field in the first quarter

The Mystics' bench scored 14 of their 25 points in the first quarter

The Mystics recorded six steals in the first half

The Sky totaled eight blocks in the second half

The Mystics set a new season high for steals in a game with 11

Washington's biggest lead was 22 points

Washington gathered a current season high in rebounds with 47

The Mystics held the Sky to only 14 points in the fourth quarter

Washington recorded 22 second chance points to Chicago's three

The Mystics scored 24 points off the Sky's 18 turnovers

There were nine lead changes and four ties

CHICAGO NOTES:

Azurá Stevens accounted for nine of the Sky's 24 points in the first quarter (five points, four points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 10 of Chicago's 16 points in the second quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)

Cardoso accounted for six of the team's 12 rebounds in the first half

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Shakira Austin accounted for five of the Mystics' 22 points in the second quarter

Cotie McMahon accounted for seven of Washington's 22 points in the second quarter (two points, five points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026

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