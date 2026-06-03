Sky Lose to Mystics, 72-90
Published on June 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Chicago Sky News Release
The Chicago Sky fell to the Washington Mystics 72-90 inside CareFirst Arena on Tuesday, June 2. The Sky are now 3-6 on the season, 0-2 against the Eastern Conference, 3-2 on the road, 0-1 in Commissioner's Cup play and 35-41 against the Mystics all time.
Kamilla Cardoso continued her strong start to the 2026 season with arguably her most dominant two-way performance thus far. The former third-overall pick set a new single-game career high in blocks with six to go along with her 12 points, 13 rebounds and five assists off a 6 of 13 split from the floor. Tuesday's outing marks Cardoso's fifth double-double of the year and second straight game with at least 13 rebounds.
Rookie Sydney Taylor resumed her All-Rookie caliber campaign with a team-best 15 points and four steals in 20 minutes for the second unit. This is the New York native's third double-digit scoring game of her career. In games where she records more than 10 minutes, she is averaging 15.0 points.
Veteran Skylar Diggins turned in her fifth consecutive double-digit showing with 14 points off an efficient 3 of 6 from the field and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe. Fellow veteran Elizabeth Williams made her presence felt with 10 points, six rebounds, three dimes and two steals in 23 minutes off the bench.
Spearheaded by center Shakira Austin, the Mystics saw three players finish the game in double figures. The 25 year old tallied 17 points, reeled in eight rebounds and secured three steals in 25 minutes of action, while 2025 All-Star Kiki Iriafen added 15 points and a team-leading 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, the most of anyone who suited up for Washington Tuesday.
First-year Mystic and former Sky forward Michaela Onyenwere registered 13 points and seven rebounds off a 5 of 6 clip from the field. Cotie McMahon, Alicia Flórez, Angela Dugalić and Lauren Betts rounded out the box score with eight points each.
Other highlights include:
Azur á Stevens reached 300 career assists
Kamilla Cardoso set a new career high in blocks with six, including five in the first three quarters. Her three blocks in the third quarter tie her career high for a quarter and her four blocks in the second half are a new career high for a half
NEXT UP: Chicago returns home to host Connecticut inside Wintrust Arena on Friday, June 5 for the first matchup between the two teams this season. The Sky are 34-39 against the Sun all time.
The Sun are 2-9 after their Tuesday night matchup against the Atlanta Dream. In Connecticut's most recent matchup, Aneesah Morrow had 20 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks. Saniya Rivers and Leïla Lacan recorded 11 points each.
Nine-time All-Star Brittney Griner leads the Sun in scoring, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the field ahead of Tuesday's game. She adds 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest. Chicago native Morrow leads Connecticut on the glass with 10.1 rebounds per game and is averaging 12.0 points into Tuesday. Leïla Lacan is averaging 12.0 points, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game.
The game between Chicago and Connecticut tips off at 6:30 p.m. in Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast on ION.
KEY RUNS:
The Sky went on a 14-6 run from 7:48 to 4:44 in the first quarter
The Mystics went on a 22-9 run from 2:01 in the first quarter to 4:33 in the second quarter
Washington went on a 10-2 run from 8:50 to 6:11 in the third quarter
The Mystics went on a 13-5 run from 4:50 to 0:43 in the third quarter
Washington outscored the Sky 27-18 in the third quarter
KEY STATS:
The Mystics reached the free throw line 16 more times than the Sky (32 attempts to 16 attempts)
Chicago shot 62.5% (10 for 16) from the field in the first quarter
The Mystics' bench scored 14 of their 25 points in the first quarter
The Mystics recorded six steals in the first half
The Sky totaled eight blocks in the second half
The Mystics set a new season high for steals in a game with 11
Washington's biggest lead was 22 points
Washington gathered a current season high in rebounds with 47
The Mystics held the Sky to only 14 points in the fourth quarter
Washington recorded 22 second chance points to Chicago's three
The Mystics scored 24 points off the Sky's 18 turnovers
There were nine lead changes and four ties
CHICAGO NOTES:
Azurá Stevens accounted for nine of the Sky's 24 points in the first quarter (five points, four points created from assists)
Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 10 of Chicago's 16 points in the second quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)
Cardoso accounted for six of the team's 12 rebounds in the first half
WASHINGTON NOTES:
Shakira Austin accounted for five of the Mystics' 22 points in the second quarter
Cotie McMahon accounted for seven of Washington's 22 points in the second quarter (two points, five points created from assists)
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2026
- Sun Fall to Dream in Lopsided Fourth Quarter, 91-75 - Connecticut Sun
- Howard's 36 Leads Dream to a Win over Connecticut - Atlanta Dream
- Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 91, Connecticut Sun 75 - Atlanta Dream
- Sky Lose to Mystics, 72-90 - Chicago Sky
- Dallas Wings Release Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu - Dallas Wings
- Las Vegas Aces and Public Education Foundation to Champion Clark County Students During 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup - Las Vegas Aces
- Marina Mabrey Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Toronto Tempo
- Jessica Shepard Named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week - Dallas Wings
- The King Center Named as WNBA Commissioner's Cup Charity Beneficiary for Atlanta Dream - Atlanta Dream
- WNBA ID Members to Receive 10 Free WNBA League Pass Games Through July 22 - WNBA
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs PHX (6.1.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chicago Sky Stories
- Sky Lose to Mystics, 72-90
- Chicago Sky Back 'Girls in the Game' for 2026 Commissioner's Cup
- Chicago Sky to Face Six-Opponent Commissioner's Cup Gantlet to Open June
- Sky Kick off Commissioner's Cup Play against Mystics
- Sky's Ability to Fight Through Adversity Is the Defining Trait of First Month