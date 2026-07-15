Advocate Athlete Program Celebrates Girls Leading Beyond the Game.

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







The Advocates Injury Attorneys, a Pacific Northwest law firm, have partnered with the Seattle Storm and Seattle Reign FC to celebrate young women athletes in the greater Seattle area who demonstrate leadership through both sport and service.

The Advocate Athlete program reflects the shared values of all three organizations: advancing equity in sports and in life, and strengthening the communities in which they operate. Four honorees will be recognized annually, with a prize package that includes premium game tickets, in-arena recognition, and a $2,500 charitable donation to a cause aligned with the winner's community involvement.

"We believe the most powerful advocates aren't always in courtrooms. They're in gyms, on fields, and in their communities every single day. This program is our way of recognizing those women and girls, and making sure their stories get told." - Donilyn Hunter-Sallustio, COO of The Advocates

The program was created to recognize the growing role of girls' and women's sports in shaping leadership, civic engagement, and community service across Western Washington.

The Advocate Athlete program recognizes young women athletes who go beyond their sport to drive meaningful change in their local communities. Whether through volunteerism, mentorship, activism, or hands-on community initiatives, nominees are women and girls whose dedication extends far beyond the field of play.

NOMINATIONS ARE NOW OPEN

The Advocates are calling on the Western Washington community to nominate deserving athletes actively participating in any sport at any level 6th-12th grade. Nominations can be submitted at advocateslaw.com/advocate-athlete/ and must include the following:

Nominee's name, school, and sport

A short essay from the nominating party describing the nominee's community work and impact

One reference for verification

Nominations may be submitted on someone else's behalf or as a self-nomination. Two winners will be selected twice annually by a panel comprising leadership from The Advocates, the Seattle Storm, and Seattle Reign FC. Selection criteria includes local advocacy work, quality of the nomination submission, and alignment with core organizational values.

"At the Storm, we believe sports can inspire confidence, leadership and lasting change. Through this partnership with The Advocates and the Seattle Reign, we're excited to recognize and celebrate young athletes who are making a difference both in competition and in their communities."

- Nate Silverman, Seattle Storm Chief Commercial Officer

Each winner will receive a grant of $2,500 towards her cause as well as a premium experience at one of the following Seattle Reign and Seattle Storm home games:

Seattle Storm v. Portland Fire: Friday, Aug. 14th at 7:00 pm

Seattle Storm v. Los Angeles Sparks: Sunday, Aug. 30th at 2:00 pm

Seattle Reign FC v. Angel City FC: Sunday, Aug. 9th at 6:00 pm

Seattle Reign FC v. San Diego Wave: Sunday, Sep. 6th at 6:00 pm

Seattle Reign FC v. Bay FC: Saturday, Sep. 12th at 5:00 pm

The first two recipients will be chosen from submissions received prior to July 12th and will be announced by Friday, July 24th. Submissions are being accepted on a rolling basis and the deadline for 2026 submissions will be Wednesday, September 2nd.

"The confidence and leadership developed through sport have the power to shape lives and strengthen entire communities. Our mission is to champion girls, women, and gender-diverse people on and off the pitch. The Advocate Athlete program recognizes those who are already using that confidence to make a difference. We're proud to partner with The Advocates and the Seattle Storm to recognize and invest in the next generation of change makers."

- Courtney Carter, Seattle Reign FC Chief Revenue Officer







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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