Sky Return Home from Trip for First Matchup of Season against Storm

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Sky return to Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, July 15 after a four-game road trip to face the Seattle Storm for the first matchup between the two teams this season. Chicago is 21-29 against Seattle all time.

The Storm swept the Sky in their three-game series last season. In the first meeting on July 24, 2025, five different players for Seattle scored in double figures in their 38-point victory. Skylar Diggins, then playing for Seattle, led in scoring with 21 points while registering an additional seven rebounds and three assists.

2025 All Rookie and current All-Star Dominique Malonga recorded her first-ever double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) off the bench. Malonga became the youngest player in WNBA history to reach 100 career points in this outing. The Storm shot 45% (9 for 20) from three and scored 26 points off the Sky's 26 turnovers.

For the Sky, Kamilla Cardoso and Rachel Banham each cashed in 13 points, with Cardoso pulling down 13 rebounds. Elizabeth Williams scored 11 points, four rebounds and shot 62.5% from the field in that game.

Cardoso approached a triple-double in the Aug. 19, 2025 meeting between the two squads last season. She posted 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. In that same game, Williams stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

Eighth-year guard Natisha Hiedeman currently leads the Storm in scoring, averaging 16.2 points and a team-leading 4.4 assists. Malonga is second in scoring with an average of 15.5 points and leads the group in rebounds with 7.9 per game.

Seattle sits 14th in the league in points (80 per game), field goal percentage (42.5%) and assists (18.6). With the Sky leading the league in blocks, they have a good chance of stifling Seattle's offense.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

Sky Return Home from Trip for First Matchup of Season against Storm - Chicago Sky

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