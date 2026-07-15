Special All-Star General Managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon Select Rosters for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - The team rosters for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, as selected by WNBA legends and special All-Star general managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon, were revealed today on ESPN during the 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft show.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at United Center on Saturday, July 25, and broadcast on ABC (8:30 p.m. ET).

Cooper and Weatherspoon drafted their respective rosters from the overall pool of All-Stars, including 10 starters and 12 reserves, making picks without regard to a player's conference affiliation or position. The starters were previously selected through a combination of voting by fans, media, and current players; the reserves were selected by the league's 15 head coaches.

Prior to the show, a coin flip was conducted to determine which general manager would be assigned the leading vote-getter from fan-balloting during WNBA All-Star Voting 2026 presented by Ally. As a result of winning the coin flip, Cooper's "Team Coop" was assigned Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, who led all players with 1,045,051 votes from fans. Weatherspoon's "Team Spoon" was then assigned the second-leading vote-getter, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who received 1,023,321 votes.

Weatherspoon selected first from Starters; Cooper selected first from Reserves.

The selections began with Weatherspoon drafting four-time Kia WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Cooper then selected two-time MVP Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty.

See below for the complete pick-by-pick results.

2026 WNBA All-Star Draft

Pick Team Spoon Team Coop

1 Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever) Paige Bueckers (Dallas Wings)

2 A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty)

3 Olivia Miles (Minnesota Lynx) Kelsey Mitchell (Indiana Fever)

4 Aliyah Boston (Indiana Fever) Natasha Howard (Minnesota Lynx)

5 Jessica Shepard (Dallas Wings) Gabby Williams (Golden State Valkyries)

6 Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream) Angel Reese (Atlanta Dream)

7 Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream) Marina Mabrey (Toronto Tempo)

8 Jonquel Jones (New York Liberty) Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm)

9 Courtney Williams (Minnesota Lynx) Kelsey Plum (Los Angeles Sparks)

10 Kiki Iriafen (Washington Mystics) Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces)

11 Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks) Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics)

Cooper and Weatherspoon are serving as special general managers for the 2026 AT&T All-Star Game as part of the league's 30th season celebration. In another nod to the league's origins, "Team Coop" will wear WNBA red uniforms and "Team Spoon" will wear WNBA blue uniforms reminiscent of the league's original colors from 1997.

The head coaches for the 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and Cheryl Reeve of the Minnesota Lynx. Hammon and Reeve earned their All-Star coaching roles by virtue of having the teams with the two best records, regardless of conference, through games played on Friday, July 10.

While Las Vegas and Minnesota had identical 16-6 records through that date, Hammon earned the top spot by virtue of Las Vegas having defeated Minnesota in their one head-to-head matchup. Accordingly, Hammon was assigned to coach the team with the leading fan-vote-getter, Bueckers (Team Coop). Reeve was assigned to the team with the second-leading fan-vote-getter, Clark (Team Spoon).

Also in recognition of the WNBA's milestone 30th season, the league is introducing a new initiative to the AT&T All-Star Game through which the All-Star teams will compete for a $100,000 prize pool that will benefit two Chicago-based organizations dedicated to keeping girls involved in sports. A sum of $70,000 will be awarded to the organization affiliated with the winning team, and $30,000 will be awarded to the organization affiliated with the runner-up team.

"Team Coop" will play for Angels Athletics, an organization that encourages young girls to participate in sports, supporting them in the development of skills and confidence to break down barriers and achieve goals throughout their lives.

"Team Spoon" will support Girls in the Game, an organization that partners with schools, parks, and community centers in Chicago to offer sports, health, and leadership programs.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday July 25 will be the centerpiece of three days packed with WNBA activities, including the Kia WNBA Shooting Stars and State Farm WNBA 3-Point Contest on Friday, July 24 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET) at Wintrust Arena, and WNBA Live presented by AWS being held Thursday evening through Saturday at McCormick Place. Tickets for WNBA Live presented by AWS are available.







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