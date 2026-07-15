Plum Selected by Team Coop, Ogwumike Drafted to Team Spoon for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum was selected by Team Coop, led by Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Cynthia Cooper, while forward Nneka Ogwumike was selected by Team Spoon, led by Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon, during the 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft, which aired Wednesday on ESPN.

Earlier this month, both players earned 2026 WNBA All-Star selections after being voted as reserves by the league's head coaches. Plum receives her fifth career All-Star selection and second as a member of the Sparks, while Ogwumike earns her 11th career All-Star selection, which is tied for the second most in league history and the most All-Star appearances in Sparks history.

The 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game will be played on Saturday, July 25, at the United Center in Chicago. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET, with national coverage on ABC and Disney+.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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