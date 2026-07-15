Sky Defeat Storm 95-90 in Return from Road Trip

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky defeated the Seattle Storm 95-90 in Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, July 15. The Sky are now 8-16 on the season, 7-8 against the Western Conference, 4-7 at home and 22-29 against the Storm all time.

Backed by another well-rounded offensive outing, five members of Tyler Marsh's unit finished in double figures. Veteran forward Azur á Stevens stuffed the stat sheet with another impressive outing, registering 20 points and eight rebounds - both team highs - in a season-best 33 minutes of action. Stevens nailed eight of her 16 attempts from the floor, including three of her six looks from beyond the arc, to set the tone on the offensive end.

In her debut game with Chicago, Chloe Bibby erupted for career highs of 14 points and four assists in just 19 minutes off the bench. In her first game in nearly a year, the Australian logged a plus-14, the second-highest mark of anyone on the Sky.

Rookie guard Sydney Taylor extended her All-Rookie-caliber stretch with 17 points and five boards in her 24 minutes. During her scoring barrage in the second quarter, Taylor became one of four rookies in the WNBA to tally at least 100 made field goals this season and is up to 14 games with at least 10 points this season, including 11 of her last 12 appearances.

In her fourth consecutive start, veteran guard Natasha Cloud notched 13 points and six assists on an efficient 60% clip from the floor. Cloud, who is averaging 5.5 assists per game since being inserted into the starting lineup, has distributed at least five assists in 12 games this season. Fellow veteran Elizabeth Williams set several records (see below) in the five-point triumph, including surpassing Ruth Riley for No. 10 on the WNBA's all-time list.

The Storm saw five players finish with at least 10 points in the loss. Rookie Flau'jae Johnson captained the offensive charge, connecting on 11 of her 17 field goal attempts to finish with a team-leading 25 points. Second-year center Dominique Malonga dropped 16 points and snared a game-best 12 boards in 29 minutes of action, while rookie big Awa Fam pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds in the front court. Both Jade Melbourne and Katie Lou Samuelson chipped in with 11 points apiece.

Other highlights include:

Elizabeth Williams (506) surpassed Ruth Riley (505) for No. 10 on the WNBA's all-time blocks list

Sydney Taylor connected on her 100th career field goal

Chloe Bibby set a new career high (14) in points and assists (4) in a single game

Williams pulled down career rebound No. 2,000

Williams surpassed Cheyenne Parker-Tyus for No. 6 on Chicago's all-time blocks list

NEXT UP: The Sky remain home to host the Los Angeles Sparks in the second matchup between the two teams this season on Friday, July 17. Chicago fell 102-87 in their most recent battle on July 10 at Crypto.com Arena. Chicago holds a 19-32 record all-time against Los Angeles.

Despite the loss, five members of Tyler Marsh's squad finished in double figures in the team's third straight contest of a four-game road trip. In her 28 minutes of action, Kamilla Caroso turned in an efficient outing with 15 points, eight boards and a pair of assists while shooting 66.7% from the field. Both Gabriela Jaquez and Sydney Taylor scored 15 points apiece for the Sky.

The outing also marked Taylor's eighth game with at least 15 points, which ranks second among all qualified rookies in 2026.

The Sparks are coming off a 101-92 loss against the Atlanta Dream on Monday, June 13, and faced the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday. Led by Kelsey Plum's offensively 23.9 points and 6.4 assists per game, Los Angeles rosters four players averaging at least 12 points per appearance.

The game between Chicago and Los Angeles tips off at 6:30 p.m. CT in Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast on ION.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 14-5 run from 6:05 to 3:12 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 16-6 run from 9:00 to 4:32 in the second quarter

The Storm went on a 13-5 run from 6:04 to 0:47 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sky shot 34.4% (11 of 32) from three while the Storm shot 16% (4 of 25) from distance

The Sky's bench outscored the Storm's 32-18

Chicago led by as many as 14 points

The Sky assisted on 27 of their 35 field goals made

There were two lead changes and four ties

Seattle outscored Chicago in the paint 56-46

The Sky scored 20 of their points off the Storm's 16 turnovers

Seattle outscored the Sky 17-6 in fast break scenarios

Chicago shot 70.6% (12 of 17) from the field and 50% (2 of 4) from deep in the second quarter

The Sky scored 30 points in the second quarter

Seattle tied a single-game season high in steals (11)

Seattle pulled down a season-high 45 rebounds

CHICAGO NOTES:

Natasha Cloud accounted for nine of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter (4 points, 9 points created from assists)

Sydney Taylor accounted for 12 of Chicago's 30 points in the second quarter

Azurá Stevens scored nine of the Sky's 26 points in the first quarter

Chloe Bibby secured six first-quarter points

Bibby accounted for 12 of Chicago's 21 points in the third quarter (eight points, four points created from assists)

Cloud accounted for 10 of Chicago's 18 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, two points created from assists)

SEATTLE NOTES:

Flau'jae Johnson accounted for eight of the Storm's 19 points in the first quarter

Dominique Malonga accounted for six of Seattle's 25 points in the second quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Malonga accounted for seven of the Storm's 25 points in the third quarter (four points, three points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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