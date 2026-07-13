Sky Fall Short 96-91 against Wings to Conclude Road Trip

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Dallas Wings 96-91 in American Airlines Center in Dallas on Sunday, July 12. The Sky are now 7-16 on the season, 6-9 against the Western Conference, 4-9 on the road and 23-11 against the Wings all time.

Chicago fought hard throughout the bout, trading blows with one of the WNBA's most potent offenses for all 40 minutes. Rookie Sydney Taylor, who is continuing to play at an All-Rookie level, headlined the effort with her fifth 20-point game of the season in a team-leading plus-10 in 26 minutes on the hardwood. Taylor is second among WNBA rookies in games with at least 20 points this season and only one of four with at least 250 total points scored.

Veteran Azurá Stevens secured her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds, shooting 53.8% (7 of 13) from the field and 50% (3 of 6) from beyond the arc. Stevens also dished out three assists and forced a pair steals, becoming the third player in WNBA history to register those totals on that type of efficiency.

With 12 points, 13 boards and a pair of assists, center Kamilla Cardoso turned in another efficient outing alongside Stevens in the front court. Chicago's anchor down low nailed six of her 12 shot attempts from the floor, finishing with a 50% clip or better from the field for the 11th time over her last 12 appearances.

Rounding out the offensive attack was guard Natasha Cloud, who registered 15 points on a 62.5% mark from the field while making all five of her attempts from the line. Five-time All-Star Courtney Vandersloot made her presence felt with nine points and three assists in her season-high 20 minutes on the court alongside Elizabeth Williams, who pitched in with six points in just 11 minutes.

Dallas saw five players score in double digits in tonight's tight contest. Paige Bueckers led the team with 22 points, 11 assists and six rebounds. Joining the double-double effort was Jessica Shepard with 19 points and 10 rebounds and Li Yueru with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Arike Ogunbowale posted an additional 17 points while guard Azzi Fudd contributed 16 points and two steals.

Other highlights include:

Kamilla Cardoso (28) tied Candace Dupree (28) for No. 4 on the Sky's all-time double-doubles list

Cardoso surpassed Stefanie Dolson (510) and Elena Delle Donne (516) for No. 9 on the Sky's all-time defensive rebounds list (519+)

Azurá Stevens (8) tied Elizabeth Williams (8) for No. 10 on the Sky's all-time double-doubles list

Stevens (472) surpassed Candace Parker (468) for No. 16 on Chicago's all-time rebounds list

NEXT UP: The Sky return home for a pair of games beginning with a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, July 15. The contest marks the first time the two teams face off this season. Chicago closely trails the all-time series against Seattle 21-29.

The last time the Sky saw the Storm in 2025, Chicago fell short 79-69. Kamilla Cardoso was a formidable force in the paint, notching nine points and 10 rebounds. Veteran Elizabeth Williams brought momentum off the bench, shooting 80% from the field and securing four rebounds. Rachel Banham rounded out the offensive effort with five points and four assists.

Seattle is coming off two straight losses, moving to 6-19 overall and 2-11 on the road for the season. Most recently, the Storm lost to the Mystics 84-79. Natisha Hiedeman led the team with a career-high 31 points while shooting 58.3% from the field in that game. Dominique Malonga achieved a double-double with a career-high 15 rebounds while adding 10 points.

Alongside Hiedeman and Malonga in Seattle's top scorers is Flau'jae Johnson, averaging 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Rookie Awa Fam is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds on a 49.4% efficiency from the field.

The game between Chicago and Seattle tips off at 11 a.m. CT in Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast locally on the U.

KEY RUNS:

The Wings went on a 19-8 run from 2:46 to 0:28 in the first quarter

Chicago went on a 20-8 run from 7:38 to 2:25 in the third quarter

The Sky outscored the Wings 33-20 in the third quarter

Dallas went on a 22-9 run from 6:52 to 0:08 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

Chicago outscored Dallas 54-38 in paint points

Dallas outscored Chicago in second chance points 17-9

The Sky recorded seven turnovers to the Wings' five

Both teams finished the game shooting 48.0% (36 of 75) from the field

Chicago led by as many as 10 points

There were nine lead changes and three ties

Eighteen of Chicago's 20 first-quarter points came in the paint

The Sky scored 33 points in the third quarter

Chicago shot 64.7% (11 of 17) from the field, 66.7% (2 of 3) from deep and 100% (9 of 9) from the line in the third quarter

The Wings notched 30 points in the fourth quarter

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for six of the Sky's 20 points in the first quarter

Cardoso notched 10 rebounds in the first half

Natasha Cloud accounted for eight of Chicago's 20 points in the second quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Azurá Stevens accounted for eight of the Sky's 33 points in the third quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Stevens tallied six rebounds in the third quarter

Stevens accounted for 10 of the Sky's 18 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, three points created from assists)

Sydney Taylor accounted for nine of Chicago's 18 points in the fourth quarter

DALLAS NOTES:

Paige Bueckers accounted for 15 of the Wings' 26 points in the first quarter (five points, 10 points created from assists)

Bueckers accounted for 20 of Dallas's 30 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, 12 points created from assists)

Jessica Shepard accounted for 12 of Dallas's 26 points in the first quarter (four points, eight points created from assists)

Li Yueru accounted for eight of the Wings' 20 points in the second quarter

Maddy Siegrist accounted for seven of Dallas's 20 points in the third quarter (five points, two points created from assists)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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