Sparks Agree to Part Ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks have agreed to part ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley, effective today. In the interim, GM duties will be shared by Assistant GMs Zach Knowlton and Nate Nielsen.

"We are grateful to Raegan for her leadership and commitment to the Los Angeles Sparks and women's basketball," said Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman. "Her work on the Sparks roster and player experience will have a lasting positive impact on our organization. We sincerely thank her for all she has invested in the Sparks and wish her success in her next chapter."

About the Los Angeles Sparks

Founded in 1997, the Los Angeles Sparks are one of the WNBA's premier franchises, with three WNBA championships and a legacy defined by excellence, leadership and impact in the community. The Sparks play their home games at Crypto.com Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

Sparks Agree to Part Ways with General Manager Raegan Pebley - Los Angeles Sparks

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