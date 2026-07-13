Wings Blow past Chicago in the Fourth

Published on July 12, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Dallas, TX - Tonight the Dallas Wings extended the team's win streak to five games with a 96-91 win over the Chicago Sky at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. With the win, the Wings sweep the regular season series with the Sky, 3-0, and improve to 15-8 on the season, while Chicago drops to 7-16 on the year.

Dallas trailed by as many as ten points in the second half but used a 30-18 final quarter to secure the win. The win marked the team's third double-digit comeback against Chicago this season, which is tied for most against a single opponent in a single season in WNBA history. Today was the eighth time this season the Wings have trailed in the fourth quarter and went on to win - tied with the Washington Mystics for most fourth-quarter comebacks in the WNBA this year.

Five players finished in double figures for the Wings for the ninth time this season, led by Paige Bueckers who finished with her fourth career double-double, notching a game-high 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and one block. The outing marked her 14th 20+ point performance this year, which is currently good for second across the WNBA. Bueckers notched eight of her 22 points in the final ten minutes of the game. She currently leads the WNBA in fourth quarter points this season (138).

Jessica Shepard finished with her league-leading 15th double-double of the regular season, tallying 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the game. The outing was her WNBA-leading seventh game with at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while no other player in the league has accomplished the feat more than twice.

Li Yueru also added a double-double in tonight's win, notching a season-high 10 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. The double-double marks her first since July 9, 2025, and fifth of her WNBA career. The game marks the third time in Wings history and first since July 31, 2018, where three or more players have recorded a double-double in a single contest.

Arike Ogunbowale and Azzi Fudd rounded out Dallas' double-digit scorers with 17 points and 16 points respectively. Ogunbowale came up big in the closing minutes of the game, scoring six of the team's final eight points. Fudd went for her seventh performance this season with at least three three-point field goals, which leads all rookies (tied with Maria Conde).

Dallas is currently riding a five-game win streak, marking the team's longest win streak since the 2023 regular season. Prior to today's win, the Wings have recorded a five-game winning streak just three times since relocating to North Texas in 2016, doing so in 2018, 2022 and 2023.

Both teams shot 48% (36/75) in the game, with the Wings holding a slight advantage from beyond the arc, 9/25, to the Sky's 7/22. Dallas won the battle on second chance opportunities (17-9), on the fast break (13-12) and from the bench (22-17), while Chicago controlled paint points (54-38).

Rookie Sydney Taylor led Chicago with 20 points, while Azurá Stevens and Kamila Cardoso each added double-doubles. Stevens notched 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Cardoso finished 12 points and 13 rebounds. The game's five double-doubles marked the most in a regulation game in WNBA history.

Up next, the Wings will host the New York Liberty on Thursday at 8 p.m. CT at College Park Center. The game will air nationally on Prime.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Chicago Taylor (20) Cardoso, Stevens (13) Cloud, Stevens, Vandersloot (3)

Dallas Bueckers (22) Shepard, Yueru (10) Bueckers (11)

First Quarter: Dallas 26, Chicago 20

The starting lineup for the Wings was Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd, Awak Kuier and Jessica Shepard for the 11th straight game. Dallas trailed Chicago, 14-10, heading into the first media break of the contest. Shepard notched four points, while Fudd and Ogunbowale each added a triple in the opening five minutes for the Wings. Dallas scored seven unanswered out of the media timeout to take a 17-14 advantage and prompt Chicago into a timeout with 3:16 to play in the quarter. Bueckers, Ogunbowale and Li Yueru each scored a bucket on that stretch. A 9-6 close to the quarter gave the Wings a 26-20 lead heading into the second. Ogunbowale led all scorers through one quarter with nine points, while Bueckers added five points, three rebounds and five assists.

Second Quarter: Dallas 20, Chicago 20

The Sky began the second quarter on an 11-4 run to take back a one-point lead, 31-30, with 6:08 to play in the half. Five straight points from Yueru gave Wings back the lead, 35-31, but the Sky answered with a 5-0 run to regain the one-point edge, 36-35, with 2:55 to go in the second. Dallas closed the half on an 11-4 run to take a six-point lead into the locker room, 46-40. Bueckers led all scorers at the break with 12 points, four rebounds and five assists, while Yueru matched her season-high with 10 points, seven rebounds and one steal through two quarters of action. Her seven boards in the first marked a season high for rebounds in a single half. Dallas shot 43.2% (16/37), while Chicago went 46.2% (18/39) through twenty minutes of play.

Third Quarter: Dallas 20, Chicago 33

Chicago started the second half on a 12-2 run to take a 52-48 lead and force Dallas into a timeout with 6:37 to go in the third. The Sky continued their push, going on a 10-4 spurt to take a double-digit lead, 62-52, but the Wings countered with a 10-4 run of their own to trim the deficit back to four, 66-62, with 1:46 left in the quarter. A 7-4 close to the third by Chicago gave them a seven-point edge, 73-66, heading into the fourth. The Sky's 33 points in the third quarter set a season high for points scored by a Wings opponent in the period and matched the most points Dallas has allowed in any quarter this season. Shepard led all Dallas scorers in the third with seven points and three rebounds.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 30, Chicago 18

Paige Bueckers accounted for Dallas's first six points of the fourth, as the Wings were able to cut the lead to five, 77-72, with eight minutes to go in the game. Dallas continued their push, making it a one point game, 84-83, with 4:17 left in the quarter after an 11-7 scoring spurt. The Sky's Natasha Cloud sank two free-throws to put the Sky back up three, 86-83, but a three-pointer from Fudd and a bucket from Shepard gave the Wings an 88-86 lead with 3:09 to go.

A bucket from Ogunbowale gave Dallas a four-point cushion but a three-pointer from Chicago's Azurá Stevens trimmed the lead back to one, 90-89, with 1:28 on the clock. The Wings answered with four straight points to take a five-point lead, but a basket from the Sky's Sydney Taylor made it a one-possession game, 94-91, with 38 seconds remaining. A three-point basket from Ogunbowale with 11 seconds to go was off the mark, but a crucial team offensive rebound with nine seconds to play gave Dallas the ball back. Ogunbowale was fouled with seven seconds remaining and sank both free throws to make it a two-possession contest late, 96-91. A pair of three-pointers from Chicago's Taylor and Cloud were off the mark in the closing seconds, with the Wings securing the 96-91 victory. The team is now 8-0 when scoring at least 30 points in a single quarter this season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 12, 2026

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