Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty (Game #25)- July 16

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (16-8) return to College Park Center to host the New York Liberty (13-11) on Thursday, July 16 at 8:00 p.m. CT. The game will air nationally on Prime with Michael Grady (play-by-play), Cynthia Cooper (analyst) and Kayla Gray (sideline) on the call.

The Wings enter Thursday's contest winners of five-straight, most recently picking up a 96-91 victory over the Chicago Sky on Sunday afternoon at the American Airlines Center in downtown Dallas. Dallas trailed by as many as ten points in the second half but used a 30-18 final quarter to secure the win. Five players finished in double figures for the Wings for the ninth time this season, led by Paige Bueckers who finished with her fourth career double-double, notching a game-high 22 points, six rebounds, 11 assists and one block.

Dallas leads the 2026 regular season series with New York, 2-0. With a win Thursday, the Wings would secure their first regular season sweep of the Liberty since 2020 when Dallas finished 2-0. In their most recent meeting on July 7 in Brooklyn, the Wings defeated the Liberty, 88-77, led by Jessica Shepard who notched her third triple-double of the season with a career-high tying 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

New York enters Thursday's game after dropping a close road contest to the Toronto Tempo on Sunday afternoon, 93-91. Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart combined for 50 of the Liberty's 91 points, scoring 28 points and 22 points respectively.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on Prime. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Liberty Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/24 at NYL W, 91-76

7/7 at NYL W, 88-77

7/16 at DAL 8:00 p.m. CT

Dallas leads the all-time series, 44-43.

Game Status Report

Alanna Smith- DOUBTFUL (right leg)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.