Seattle Storm Postgame Notes 6.10.26

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL HIGH PTS HIGH REB HIGH AST

SEATTLE 17 23 27 16 83 N. Hiedeman (16) F. Johnson (12) F. Johnson (6)

LOS ANGELES 22 18 26 22 88 N. Ogwumike (24) D. Hamby (10) K. Plum (11)

STORY OF THE GAME: In the first quarter, Seattle shot 41.2% from the field and notched seven points off five Los Angeles turnovers. The Storm used a 15-3 run in the second quarter to erase a nine-point deficit and went into halftime tied with the Sparks. Seattle shot 55% (11-for-20) from the field during the third quarter and held Los Angeles to just 16.7% (1-for-6) from deep. The second half was powered by Natisha Hiedeman, who recorded 14 of her 16 total points on 55.6% (5-for-9) shooting from the field, including 40% (2-for-5) from beyond the arc. Seattle went into the fourth quarter with a one-point lead, but Los Angeles fought back to take the 88-83 win.

KEY STATS OF THE GAME

The Storm tallied season highs in assists (26) and field goal percentage (46.9%).

All five starters finished in double figures for the first time this season.

STORM HIGHLIGHTS

Natisha Hiedeman led the Storm with 16 points on 50% shooting from the field and dished out five assists.

Dominique Malonga recorded 15 points on 6-for-11 shooting and seven rebounds.

Flau'jae Johnson tallied 14 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and a team-high six assists. She is the only rookie this season to record multiple double-doubles.

Awa Fam added 12 points on 66.6% shooting, as well as six rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Jordan Horston contributed 11 points on 5-for-10 shooting. She added four rebounds and four assists, a season high.

SPARKS HIGHLIGHTS

Nneka Ogwumike tallied 24 points and Kelsey Plum added 19.

UP NEXT: The Storm takes on the Golden State Valkyries at home on Friday, June 12. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast nationally on ION.







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