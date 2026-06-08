Storm Waives Lexie Brown
Published on June 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm announced today the team has waived guard Lexie Brown.
Brown was acquired by Seattle via trade in February 2025 and has appeared in 34 games for the Storm over the last two seasons. This season, Brown has averaged 3.8 points on 46.2% shooting from the field, as well as 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2026
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- Storm Waives Lexie Brown - Seattle Storm
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