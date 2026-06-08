Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Phoenix Mercury Commissioner's Cup - 6/9/26

Published on June 8, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries host the Phoenix Mercury for a Commissioner's Cup matchup at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Valkyries are 1-2 in Commissioner's Cup play, losing to the Las Vegas Aces by five points, the Minnesota Lynx by three points and beating the Portland Fire by 18 points. The Valkyries are 1-0 against the Mercury this season, beating them by 16 points in their home opener.

Valkyries vs. Mercury

Tuesday, June 9 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX (Bay Area), KOVR (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game, The Audacy App

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LAST TIME OUT

Gabby Williams exploded for a career-high 27 points and the Valkyries clung to a one-point lead with 38 seconds remaining, but were unable to close it out, falling to the Las Vegas Aces 84-79 at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Saturday. Veronica Burton gave the Valkyries the lead, banking in a left-handed layup with 38 seconds left, but four-time All-Star Jackie Young cashed in her sixth 3-pointer of the game with 24 seconds left, draining a step-back over Janelle Salaün's outstretched fingertips that put the Aces up two points. Then, Burton was fouled on another drive to the basket and split her two free throws, leaving Golden State down a point. Young sank two free throws and the Valkyries missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer which ultimately sealed their fate. » Full Game Recap

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: Gabby Williams' career-high 27-point game is the highest-scoring game by a Valkyrie this season and the third-highest-scoring game in franchise history, only trailing Veronica Burton's 30-point game against the Washington Mystics on Aug. 13, 2025 and Kayla Thornton's 29-point outing against the Chicago Sky on June 27, 2025.

Mercury: The Mercury are fresh off consecutive wins for the first time this season, beating the Seattle Storm by four points on June 3 and the Portland Fire by six points on June 5. Phoenix won both of these games on the road and seeks its third straight in Golden State. Alyssa Thomas, the WNBA's all-time triple-double leader, is the only player in the league this season averaging at least 15 points (15.0 PPG), seven rebounds (7.0 RPG) and seven assists (7.5 APG) - she is also leading the Mercury in steals at 1.8 steals per contest.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 8, 2026

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