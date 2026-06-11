Vote the Valks: Valkyries Star Power Spotlight

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







WNBA All-Star voting has opened and the Valkyries have several star players vying for a spot, including two 2025 All-Stars, Gabby Williams and Kayla Thornton, reigning Most Improved Player Veronica Burton and reigning First Team All-Rookie forward Janelle Salaün.

VERONICA BURTON: LEADER, FLOOR GENERAL AND ALL-AROUND DOG

Veronica Burton has played in every game in the Valkyries' franchise history and has taken her game to new heights since arriving in the Bay. Not only was Burton the WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2025, but she also became the first player in WNBA history to increase her averages by at least five points, two rebounds and two assists per game from one season to the next. Burton has proven that last season wasn't an aberration, as she has again increased her scoring output up to a career-high 14.7 points per game in 2026. She is one of eight players in the WNBA averaging at least 14 points and five assists per game, joining dynamic guards such as Alyssa Thomas, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum, Paige Bueckers, Carla Leite, Caitlin Clark and Olivia Miles. Burton's signature game so far this season was her two-way takeover against Clark and the Indiana Fever at Chase Center on May 22. Burton scored a season-high 25 points that game and also set a career-high with five blocks. She was Clark's primary defender and blocked her several times, helping the Valkyries hold a premier offensive weapon to 3-for-12 shooting in a two-point win, her second-lowest field goal percentage in a game this season.

"She really controlled the tempo, started off just attacking, was composed and fearless every moment," Head Coach Natalie Nakase said of Burton following her performance against the Fever.

Burton shoulders a heavy load for this franchise both on and off the court. Offensively, she is the catalyst, floor general, a top playmaker and shot creator. The ball is often in Burton's hands down the stretch as a primary decision maker. Defensively, she often guards the opposing team's lead guard and is one of the best in the world in doing so as a reigning All-Defensive Team guard. She is a vocal leader who motivates her teammates with her work ethic, passion and basketball IQ. Coach Nakase considers her one of the toughest players she's ever coached, both mentally and physically and teammate Gabby Williams believes the best way to describe her game is "all-around dog."

"She gets everyone involved, at the same time a dog on both ends," Williams said. "Gets to the rim, can defend you full-court. Just all-around dog is how I'd describe her game."

GABBY WILLIAMS: WORLD-CLASS DEFENDER AMIDST CAREER YEAR ON BOTH ENDS

Gabby Williams was a marquee free agent acquisition by the Valkyries, bringing All-Star and First Team All-Defense cache. Williams made her All-Star debut in 2025 and finished the season leading the WNBA in steals en route to her second All-Defensive Team honor. She finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting, establishing herself as one of the top defenders in the sport.

"For a player of Gabby's caliber to choose us in just our second year means everything," Valkyries general manager Ohemaa Nyanin said. "She is world-class. One of the best defenders in the world, a WNBA All-Star and someone who makes everyone around her better."

Williams has been a seamless fit with the Valkyries, bringing her defensive tenacity to a team that was already one of the WNBA's best defenses in its inaugural season. She has remained one of the league's most potent ball thieves, tied for fifth in steals per game (1.8 SPG). Offensively, Williams is averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game and shooting a career-high 39.4 percent from three on 5.5 attempts per contest. She notched a career-high 27 points against the Las Vegas Aces on June 6, shooting an efficient 10-for-17 from the field with three made 3-pointers against the defending champs. Williams is the Valkyries' leading scorer this season.

"She's a really dynamic scorer and in big moments gets clutch buckets down the stretch," Burton said of Williams. "There's a steadiness to her and she's super reliable. Her composure and ability to keep us together -we really feel it and it really has elevated us as a whole."

According to Coach Nakase, Williams continues to get more comfortable within the system and confident in being a leader in the locker room. She aspired to grow and expand her game, taking on more responsibilities with Golden State and that has already materialized. A player with deep roots in the Bay Area, Williams seeks her second consecutive All-Star appearance and her first representing the Bay's team.

KAYLA THORNTON: STANDARD OF A VALKYRIES' ALL-STAR AND OVERCOMING ADVERSITY

Kayla Thornton will forever hold the honor as the first player in Valkyries' franchise history to be selected as an All-Star. Thronton set the tone by scoring the franchise's first-ever basket and was the team's leading scorer before a season-ending ACL injury. Thornton has overcome adversity throughout her career, becoming the first undrafted player to be named an All-Star since 2019. This season, she has had to overcome a different hurdle, recovering from that devastating injury and returning to form.

"She had no fear and that's what I like to see," Nakase said of Thornton. "If you guys just saw the behind-the-scenes of six months of rehab, it's tough."

Thornton has started in every game this season and scored in double figures more times than not. She is shooting a career-high 37.9 percent from behind the arc and made at least four 3-pointers in consecutive games for the first time in her career. Thornton has also been a prolific free throw shooter, shooting 90.9 percent from the foul line. The perseverance she has displayed has been remarkable and Golden State continues to rely on her veteran leadership. Despite the injury, Thornton hasn't been afraid to put her body on the line, diving for loose balls and competing with physicality on both ends. Her comeback story has been inspiring and worthy of celebration.

"Sometimes with injury, you can play a little reserved or with a little bit of fear, but that's not KT," Burton said. "Her as a leader, her voice, her energy, we all feed off of it. It's amazing to have KT back out there."

JANELLE SALAÜN: SCORING PROWESS AND SHARPSHOOTING RISING STAR

Janelle Salaün's rookie season coincided with the Valkyries' inaugural season and both were historic, as Salaün was named to the WNBA's All-Rookie Team and the Valkyries won more games than any expansion team in league history. Salaün is currently second in franchise history in total points scored, recently surpassing the 500-point milestone and has built off her stellar rookie campaign by becoming the team's leader in made 3-pointers (2.7 3PM) in Year 2. She is fifth league wide in made 3-pointers per game and has done all of her damage off the bench, ranking second in scoring among WNBA reserves. Salaün's quick ascent to the top of the league in several notable categories is a testament to her work ethic and overall scoring prowess. An All-Star selection this early in her career would further cement her rising-star status.

"She's one of the most driven and focused players I've coached," Nakase said of Salaün. "Her mindset is 100% on the game - how she can get better and help this team win."

Fans can vote for their favorite Valkyries at https://valkyries.wnba.com/all-star. Fan votes will count as double beginning on June 11 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 12 at 8:59 p.m. (PT). Other 2-for-1 voting days are June 16 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 17 at 8:59 p.m. (PT) and June 23 at 9 p.m. (PT) through June 24 at 8:59 p.m. (PT). All-Star fan voting concludes on June 27 at 8:59 p.m. (PT).







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