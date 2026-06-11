The Cup Chase- Volume 7

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 7: The Pressure B uilds Welcome to Day 7 of The Cup Chase.

With just seven days of Commissioner's Cup play remaining, we finally have a clearer picture of pathways to the Championship Game. The Liberty remain unbeaten atop the East, while the Lynx continue to set the pace out West. But with several teams still within striking distance, and several head-to-head matchups looming over the next week, the road to June 30 is far from settled.

In fact, one of the biggest games of Cup play lies ahead tonight. A showdown between the East's top two teams as New York travels to Atlanta with their perfect Cup play record on the line. Atlanta can tie things up in first place with a win tonight.

Another important note - All-Star Voting presented by Ally officially began at 2:00pm ET today. This year's Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase has already delivered game-winners, breakout performances, historic milestones, and some of the most competitive basketball of the season. Make sure you vote daily and remind fans to do the same!

Now, let's revisit another night that helped shape the race.

The Daily Recap Toronto survived one of the wildest games of Cup play so far, outlasting Connecticut, 106-102, in the team's first overtime game in its history. The Tempo were led by Brittney Sykes, who tied her career- high with 38 points. Marina Mabrey added 21 points, helping the Tempo earn their fourth win in five games. Connecticut was led by Aaliyah Edwards and Leila Lacan, who each had career-high scoring nights with 24 points apiece.

Los Angeles earned a much-needed road win in Seattle, defeating the Storm, 88-83. Nneka Ogwumike had a season-high 24 points against her former team. She also grabbed nine rebounds, moving her into fourth place on the all-time rebounding list. Kelsey Plum added 19 points and 11 assists, as the Sparks improved to 2-2 in Cup play, while Seattle fell to 0-5.

Top Performers Last Night

Brittney Sykes tied her career-high of 38 points while adding four rebounds and two steals. With her performance last night, Sykes became the only player in the league with multiple 35+ point performances this season.

Nneka Ogwumike recorded a season-high 24 points in her return to Seattle after departing the Storm this offseason. She also grabbed nine rebounds which moved her into 4th place on the WNBA's all-time rebounds list.

Games to Watch Tonight

Chicago Sky @ Indiana Fever

Indiana looks to keep pace near the top of the East in this Midwest matchup.

Amazon Prime, 7:00 PM ET

New York Liberty @ Atlanta Dream

The East's top two teams meet in a Cup matchup with major first-place implications.

WNBA League Pass, 7:30 PM ET

Phoenix Mercury @ Dallas Wings

Dallas looks to bounce back from its first Cup loss and keep their Cup Championship hopes alive.

Amazon Prime, 9:00 PM ET

Las Vegas Aces @ Portland Fire

Las Vegas can remain unbeaten and keep the pressure on Minnesota with a win tonight.

WNBA League Pass, 10:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

The biggest game of the night is in Atlanta. New York is the only unbeaten team left in the Eastern Conference. Atlanta enters with the best point differential in the East and a chance to tie things up in first place.

The Liberty-Dream matchup also features two of the league's premier two-way players.

Breanna Stewart enters averaging 20.5 points and 8.6 rebounds, while Rhyne Howard leads the WNBA in steals and made threes per game.

Atlanta's offensive rebounding could be a major swing factor. The Dream lead the WNBA in offensive rebounds, offensive rebound percentage, and second-chance points, while New York ranks among the league's best teams at limiting second chances. Extra possessions may decide how close this game gets.

Marine Johannes ranks second in the WNBA in made threes per game, but Atlanta allows the second-fewest made threes in the league. One of the league's hottest shooters meets one of its best perimeter defenses.

Indiana has a chance to keep pace near the top of the East after Caitlin Clark's game-winner earlier this week. Clark leads the league in assists and Kelsey Mitchell ranks fourth in scoring, giving the Fever a lot of fire power heading into tonight's game.

Dallas is looking to bounce back after its first Cup loss, but the Wings are still very much in the Western Conference race. Paige Bueckers continues to lead all second-year players in points and assists, while Jessica Shepard ranks second in the WNBA in rebounds. A win over Phoenix would keep Dallas in the thick of the chase.

Las Vegas has a chance to keep pressure on Minnesota at the top of the West. A'ja Wilson enters tonight leading the WNBA in scoring and blocks while ranking fourth in rebounds, and the Aces remain unbeaten in Cup play. Portland, meanwhile, is still searching for its first Cup win and a chance to play spoiler.

Keep watching the margins of victory. Point differential is still looming over both conference races.

Cup Standings Snapshot Eastern Conference Leading the Way

New York Liberty, 3-0, +32 Next 3: @ ATL (June 11), vs WAS (June 14), @ CHI (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Atlanta Dream, 3-1, +43 Next 2: vs NYL (June 11), @ TOR (June 14)

Indiana Fever, 2-1, +6 Next 3: vs CHI (June 11), @ CON (June 13), vs TOR (June 16)

Toronto Tempo, 2-1, +6 Next 3: @ WAS (June 12), vs ATL (June 14), @ IND (June 16)

Work To Do 5. Washington Mystics, 1-2, -16

6. Chicago Sky, 1-3, -37

7. Connecticut Sun, 0-4, -34

NBA - Internal Use

Western Conference Leading the Way

Minnesota Lynx, 4-0, +81 Next 3: @ LVA (June 13), vs PDX (June 15), @ LAS (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Las Vegas Aces, 3-0, +25 Next 3: @ PDX (June 11), vs MIN (June 13), @ DAL (June 15)

Dallas Wings, 2-1, +7 Next 3: vs PHX (June 11), @ PDX (June 13), vs LVA (June 15)

Work To Do 4. Golden State Valkyries, 2-2, +16

5. Los Angeles Sparks, 2-2, +4

6. Phoenix Mercury, 2-2, -30

7. Portland Fire, 0-3, -41

8. Seattle Storm, 0-5, -62

Commissioner's Cup Community Organizations Every year, the Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase ties elite competition to community impact. To honor the WNBA's milestone 30th season, each team selected partner organizations that are tied to their own local legacies.

Through every game of Cup play, WNBA teams are earning donations for their select nonprofit organizations - $3,000 for every win and $1,000 for every loss. An additional $10,000 donation will be made to the Championship Game winner's select nonprofit, and $5,000 to the runner- up's organization.

The total donation pool will exceed $200,000. See to the right for the current leaderboard.

For more information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, please visit https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026 .







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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