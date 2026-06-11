Sun Fall in Overtime to Tempo, 106-102

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







TORONTO - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (2-12) fell to the Toronto Tempo (7-5), 106-102, at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Aaliyah Edwards and Leila Lacan led the Sun with 24 points apiece, each setting a career high. Saniya Rivers added12 points, while Diamond Miller and Kennedy Burke scored 11 apiece. Olivia Nelson-Ododa pulled down 13 rebounds.

Marina Mabrey opened scoring with a three-pointer against her former team, while Aaliyah Edwards followed with two baskets in the paint to give Connecticut an early boost. Toronto built a six-point advantage after Mabrey went to the line, but Raegan Beers responded with a layup and forced a turnover that led to a fast-break basket by Miller, cutting the deficit to two. Rivers tied the game at 22 before Edwards helped push Connecticut to a three-point lead with 1:56 remaining in the quarter. Toronto took a one-point slight in the final minute, but a clutch jumper from Charlisse Leger-Walker gave the Sun a 31-30 lead at the end of the first.

Nell Angloma and Edwards scored to open the second quarter, countered by Mabrey and Nyara Sabally. Kennedy Burke converted a second-chance opportunity to keep Connecticut ahead. Lacan extended the lead to seven after draining a 29' three, and Nelson-Ododa added a block on Teonni Key to spark the Sun's defensive momentum. Connecticut forced a shot-clock violation on the next possession, though Brittany Sykes answered with a driving layup. Lacan nailed another shot from downtown to give Connecticut a 10-point lead late in the half, before Nelson-Ododa added free throw as Connecticut carried a double-digit lead into the break.

Lacan opened the second half with a three, the Tempo adjusted their defensive strategy, forcing two turnover and scoring six straight points, which depleted Connecticut's 14-point lead down to eight. Edwards earned an extra point at the line, Beers secured an offensive rebound and Miller restored a double-digit lead. Isabelle Harrison earned two at the charity stripe and Mabrey connected from beyond the arc to trim the margin to five midway through the third. Nelson-Ododa finished at the rim following consecutive offensive boards, but Mabrey continued to score from long range to keep Toronto within reach. Rivers hit another three and Burke earned two at the line, but Sykes closed the quarter with a fadeaway to bring Toronto within seven.

Toronto opened the fourth quarter at the free-throw line, while Angloma kickstarted the Sun's offense. Sykes hit a three-pointer to bring Toronto within two points, but Edwards and Miller responded to keep the Sun in front. Lacan hit a 17-footer to stretch the lead back to seven, but free throws fueled a late Toronto rally, allowing the Tempo to tie the game at the end of regulation and force overtime.

In overtime, Mabrey and Edwards traded threes before Sykes and Mabrey combined for ten points in comparison to the Sun's six, elevating the Tempo to the team's first over the Sun this season.

The Sun's bench, led by Burke, outscored Toronto's reserves 22-7. Connecticut outrebounded Toronto 42-28, though the Tempo forced more turnovers and capitalized in key areas, including points off turnovers (23-12) and steals (12-3). Sykes finished a perfect 13-of-13 from the free-throw line to add to lead Toronto's 36-of-43 makes at the line, while Connecticut shot 25-of-37.

Game Notes:

Aaliyah Edwards and Leila Lacan both notched a new career high of 24 points.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa led the Sun in rebounds for the second consecutive game, pulling down 13 boards.

Saniya Rivers and Leila Lacan each dished out seven assists.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT PTS REB AST

CON 102 31 26 22 17 6 Edwards/Lacan - 24 Nelson-Ododa - 13 Lacan/Rivers - 7

TOR 106 30 16 26 24 10 Sykes - 38 Juskaite - 6 Allemand - 4

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun return to Mohegan Sun Arena to host the Indiana Fever in the teams' first matchup this season on Saturday, June 13 at 6 p.m. ET.







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