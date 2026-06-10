Seattle Storm and Portland Fire Launch Rivalry Series

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm and Portland Fire today announced the launch of the 'Rivalry Series,' presented by Xfinity, a celebration of women's basketball across the region.

"The return of Portland reignites something special in the Pacific Northwest. There's pride that comes with representing this region, and Seattle and Portland are connected in so many ways, but when the ball goes up, both cities want to win," said Storm President and CEO Alisha Valavanis. "This rivalry is about more than basketball though. It's about two communities that have long believed in the power of women's sports and have helped build some of the best environments in the game. We're thrilled to welcome the Fire back to the WNBA and can't wait to tip off the series."

The 2026 Rivalry Series, presented by Xfinity, marks the return of regular-season competition between Seattle and Portland for the first time since the conclusion of the 2002 WNBA season, when the original Fire WNBA team disbanded. Separated by less than 175 miles, the two cities share a longstanding connection through sport, community and a passion for women's basketball. Spanning 2000-02, the two teams met a total of nine times in regular season play.

The Rivalry Series will encompass all four regular-season matchups between the Storm and Fire during the 2026 WNBA season, creating a new tradition that celebrates the region, its fans and the continued growth of women's sports across the Pacific Northwest.

"The history between the Fire and the Storm carries such rich stories, both for the athletes competing, and the fans who have rallied behind these teams," said Fire Interim President Clare Hamill. "The Rivalry Series games are circled on everyone's calendars for a reason - world-class WNBA basketball in the Pacific Northwest, and what this represents for the next generation of fans, players and our communities."

To celebrate the Rivalry Series, the Storm and Fire will collaborate on a series of fan-focused activations throughout the season, including commemorative merchandise, collectible pins and in-arena moments recognizing the significance of the matchup and the shared history between the two organizations. The first 5,000 fans to attend both Rivalry Series games in Seattle on July 4 and August 14, will receive collectible pins, courtesy of Xfinity.

2026 RIVALRY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Matchup Time (PT) TV Network

June 17 Storm at Fire 7 p.m. CW Seattle

July 4 Fire at Storm 7 p.m. KOMO 4/ CW Seattle

August 8 Storm at Fire 4 p.m. KOMO 4/ CW Seattle

NBATV

August 14 Fire at Storm 7 p.m. ION







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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