Sky Meet Midwestern Opponent Fever for First Time this Season

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky are making their way over to their Midwest neighbor, the Indiana Fever, on Thursday, June 11 as the two face off for the first time this regular season. The Sky's record stands at 4-8 for the season after a close game against the Dream on Tuesday.

Three of the Sky's four wins this season came on the road. Chicago is looking to continue its road luck as the team matches up against the reigning Commissioner's Cup Champion.

The showdown looks to be a competitive addition to the two teams' 75-game storied saga. The Sky are 29-46 against the Fever all-time. The five meetings between the teams in the 2025 season each ended with a Fever sweep, but the games have been more competitive all time than the series record suggests.

Both teams are coming off neck-and-neck affairs. The Fever defeated the Washington Mystics earlier this week, advancing their record to 6-5 for the season after a last-second Caitlin Clark shot lifted the team to victory.

The Fever's triumph over the Mystics was led by Clark's scoring as she claimed 19 points, five assists and three rebounds. Former 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston, dominated the glass with 10 rebounds, while also adding in 14 points and recording two steals.

In the Sky's Tuesday night meeting with the Dream, Natasha Cloud reeled in 18 points, six rebounds and posted four assists. Forward Azurá Stevens came in hot as she grabbed seven rebounds and poured in eight points.

The Fever currently hold some offensive advantages over the Sky as they average 88.2 points per game, which ranks sixth, and move the ball at an efficient clip with the fourth-ranked assist number (21.1). Chicago, meanwhile, posts the second-best mark in blocks per game (6.0). The Eastern teams stand almost side by side in rebounds, with the Sky averaging 33.0 per game, and the Fever at 32.9.

The Fever's three-time All-Star Kelsey Mitchell leads Indiana in scoring as she averages 20.5 points a game, connecting 46.3% from the field. But, if Sky bigs Kamilla Cardoso and Azurá Stevens can control the boards, it'll be a tough matchup between offense and defense.

The game will tip off at 6 p.m. CT in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and will be broadcast on Prime Video.







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