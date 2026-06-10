Game Preview: Valkyries at Seattle Storm Commissioner's Cup - 6/12/26

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries head to Seattle to face the Storm in a Commissioner's Cup matchup on Friday. The Valkyries are 2-2 in cup play and are facing the only winless team in the Western Conference. Golden State is a plus-16 in cup games, while Seattle is a minus-57. The Valkyries beat the Storm by 11 points in their first head-to-head meeting of the season, which was also in Seattle.

Valkyries at Storm

Friday, June 12 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: The Audacy App

LAST TIME OUT

Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams combined for 50 points in the Valkyries' 87-81 Commissioner's Cup victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on Tuesday. Burton and Williams each had 25 points to co-lead the Valkyries - Burton tied her season-high and Williams recorded her second consecutive 20-point game for the first time in her career. Burton also paced the Valkyries with eight assists and Williams' clutch steal prevented a game-tying attempt for the Mercury. » Full Game Recap

Audio postgame recap, courtesy of Valkyries' Post-Up Show streams live on 95.7 The Game and the Audacy App. » Full Episode

COMPELLING NOTE:

Valkyries: Gabby Williams and Veronica Burton became the first pair of Valkyries teammates to each score 25-plus points in the same game. Williams was fresh off a career-high 27-point game and is the team's leading scorer at 15.4 points per game. Burton is right behind, averaging 14.7 points per game and a team-high 5.8 assists per game.

Storm: Drafted eighth overall by the Valkyries before being traded to the Seattle Storm, Flau'jae Johnson ranks third amongst rookies in scoring, averaging 11.6 points per game. Johnson also leads all rookies in blocks per game (1.2 BPG) and is third in rebounds per game (4.8 RPG). She has struggled with her shooting efficiency, however, shooting just 31.9 percent from the field and 27.6 percent from three.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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