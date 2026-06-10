Fever Host Chicago on Thursday's in Commissioner's Cup Clash

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever continue their Commissioner's Cup gauntlet on Thursday as they host the Chicago Sky. The Fever, 2-1 in Cup play, aim to remain in contention for the Commissioner's Cup in the Eastern Conference against a Sky team that is 1-3 in Cup play.

Indiana enters the matchup following a narrow win over the Washington Mystics. The Fever led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, but found themselves trailing the Mystics, 76-75, with 4.3 seconds to play. Sophie Cunningham inbounded the ball to a cutting Caitlin Clark, who stepped up to the hash mark and drilled a 32-footer to give Indiana the win, 78-76.

Chicago dropped its matchup with the Dream on Tuesday, 82-75, but shot over 50 percent from 3-point range. Indiana native Skylar Diggins notched 17 points and Natasha Cloud scored 18 points off the bench as the Sky navigated injuries to Rickea Jackson, DiJonai Carrington, and Courtney Vandersloot.

Thursday's game marks the first of three meetings between the Fever and the Sky this season, but the two clubs won't see one another again until August. It is the only time the Fever will host the Sky this season as the August 8 and August 23 matchups are set to be hosted by the Sky.

Following the Commissioner's Cup matchup with Chicago, the Fever head back out on the road for a one-game trip. They'll play the Sun at Connecticut on Saturday, June 13, before returning to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a two-game homestand next week to close out Commissioner's Cup play.

Indiana Fever at Washington Mystics (Commissioner's Cup) Monday, June 8, 2026 CareFirst Arena | 7:00 p.m. ET

BROADCAST INFO

TV: Amazon Prime/WTHR/Fever Direct - Pat Boylan (play-by-play), Debbie Antonelli (analyst) Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan - John Nolan (play-by-play), Bria Goss (analyst)

PROBABLE STARTERS

Indiana Fever (6-5)

Guard - Caitlin Clark Guard - Kelsey Mitchell Forward - Lexie Hull Forward - Monique Billings Center - Aliyah Boston

Chicago Sky (4-8)

Guard - Skylar Diggins Guard - Jacy Sheldon Forward - Gabriela Jaquez Forward - Azura Stevens Center - Kamilla Cardoso







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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