The Cup Chase- Volume 6

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







Your Daily Notebook on the WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase Volume 6: Creating Separation Welcome to Day 6 of The Cup Chase.

The middle of the race has arrived, and the standings are starting to say a little more. Minnesota made the statement of the night, taking down Dallas in a matchup of unbeaten Western Conference teams to improve to 4-0 in Cup play. Atlanta reclaimed second place in the East with a road win in Chicago, while Golden State survived a late Phoenix push to get back to .500 in Cup play.

We are officially one week out from the final night of Cup play, and while the race is far from over, separation is beginning to form. Tonight, the Connecticut Sun and Seattle Storm both look to earn their first Commissioner's Cup victories, while Toronto and Los Angeles each have a chance to keep climbing in their respective conference races.

Before we look ahead, let's recap last night, which gave the standings a little more shape.

The Daily Recap Minnesota improved to 4-0 in Cup play, taking down the Wings, 100-76, in a matchup of two of the three unbeaten Western Conference teams. Olivia Miles led the Lynx with 24 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, as Minnesota strengthened its hold on first place in the West.

Atlanta reclaimed second place in the Eastern Conference with an 82-75 road win over Chicago. Angel Reese returned to Chicago and delivered a dominant 17-point, 17-rebound performance.

Golden State got its second win of Cup play with an 87-81 win over Phoenix, holding off a second-half Mercury comeback after building an 18-point lead. Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams each scored 25 points, and Williams sealed the win with a late steal as the Valkyries improved to 2-2 in the Commissioner's Cup standings.

Top Performers Last Night

Games to Watch Tonight

Connecticut Sun @ Toronto Tempo

Connecticut visits Toronto with the Sun still searching for their first Cup play win, as the Tempo look to improve to 2-1.

WNBA League Pass, 7:00 PM ET

Los Angeles Sparks @ Seattle Storm

Los Angeles heads to Seattle with the Sparks trying to even their Cup play record and the Storm looking to get their first win of the in-season competition.

USA Network, 10:00 PM ET

Storylines We're Tracking

Toronto has a chance to move to 2-1 in Cup play and keep pressure on the teams ahead of it in the East. The Tempo have leaned on Brittney Sykes, who enters tonight averaging 20.1 points per game, and Marina Mabrey, who remains one of the league's best three-point shooters, averaging 2.7 threes per game, ranking fourth in the league.

Connecticut may be 0-3 in Cup play, but the Sun have the style of play that can make a game uncomfortable. They rank second in offensive rebounds and get more than 40% of their scoring from the bench, giving them multiple ways to extend possessions and hang around.

The Tempo like to push the pace, ranking third in fast-break points per game, but Connecticut creates disruption with one of the league's most active defenses. If the Sun can turn steals into offense, they can make Toronto work much harder than the standings suggest.

Seattle enters tonight still looking for its first Commissioner's Cup win, but the Storm's defense gives them a real chance to play spoiler. They rank among the league's best teams at defending the three-point line, which matters against a Sparks team led by Kelsey Plum's perimeter scoring.

Los Angeles has a chance to build on its first Cup win and climb back toward the middle of the Western Conference race. Plum enters tonight averaging 25.5 points (ranked second in the league) and 6.4 assists per game (ranked fifth in the league).

Cup Standings Snapshot Eastern Conference Leading the Way

New York Liberty, 3-0, +32 Next 3: @ ATL (June 11), vs WAS (June 14), @ CHI (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Atlanta Dream, 3-1, +43 Next 2: vs NYL (June 11), @ TOR (June 14)

Indiana Fever, 2-1, +6 Next 3: vs CHI (June 11), @ CON (June 13), vs TOR (June 16)

Toronto Tempo, 1-1, +2 Next 3: vs CON (June 10), @ WAS (June 12), vs ATL (June 14)

Work To Do 5. Washington Mystics, 1-2, -16

6. Chicago Sky, 1-3, -37

7. Connecticut Sun, 0-3. -30

Western Conference Leading the Way

Minnesota Lynx, 4-0, +81 Next 3: @ LVA (June 13), vs PDX (June 15), @ LAS (June 17)

Within Striking Distance

Las Vegas Aces, 3-0, +25 Next 3: @ PDX (June 11), vs MIN (June 13), @ DAL (June 15)

Dallas Wings, 2-1, +31 Next 3: @ MIN (June 9), vs PHX (June 11), @ PDX (June 13)

Work To Do 4. Golden State Valkyries, 2-2, +16

5. Phoenix Mercury, 2-2, -30

6. Los Angeles Sparks, 1-2, -1

7. Portland Fire, 0-3, -41

8. Seattle Storm, 0-4, -57

For more information on the 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase, please visit https://www.wnba.com/commissioners-cup/2026 .







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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