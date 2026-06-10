Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams Combine for 50 Points in Valkyries' Win over Mercury

Published on June 10, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Veronica Burton and Gabby Williams combined for 50 points in the Valkyries' 87-81 Commissioner's Cup victory over the Phoenix Mercury at Chase Center on Tuesday. Burton and Williams each had 25 points to co-lead the Valkyries - Burton tied her season-high and Williams recorded her second consecutive 20-point game for the first time in her career. Burton also paced the Valkyries with eight assists and Williams' clutch steal prevented a game-tying attempt for the Mercury.

MOMENTUM SHIFTS BACK-AND-FORTH IN OPENING QUARTER

Veronica Burton scored the Valkyries' first five points, Gabby Williams added a layup and Kiah Stokes' 3-pointer extended Golden State's lead to seven, 10-3. However, the Mercury would respond with fervor, going on a 13-0 run to take a 16-10 lead. The Valkyries went 0-for-5 from the field and committed two turnovers over that span. Burton ended the Valkyries' skid with a reverse layup - the beginning of a 9-0 response from Golden State. Burton scored nine points, playing all 10 minutes in the first quarter and the Valkyries won the back-and-forth quarter by four points.

BURTON'S HIGHEST-SCORING HALF OF SEASON HELPS VALKS EXTEND LEAD TO 17

The Valkyries had a much firmer control of the second quarter and Burton continued to lead the charge. Burton scored 10 points, hitting both of her field goal attempts and adding five more free throws in the second quarter, giving her a season-high 19 first-half points on 5-for-7 shooting, two shy of her career-high for a half. Burton hit a left-wing 3-pointer during a 9-0 Valkyries run and capped an 18-5 run to close the half with an isolation turnaround jumper. The Valkyries led by 17 points at halftime and Burton was a plus-18 in 17 minutes. Tiffany Hayes also hit both of her field goal attempts in the half, including a buzzer-beating three-point play and was a plus-15 in eight minutes off the bench. Kayla Thornton had the highest plus minus of the group in the first half, at a plus-21 with seven points in 19 minutes.

MERCURY SHOOT 80 PERCENT FROM FIELD IN 3RD QUARTER, PULL WITHIN FIVE POINTS

The Mercury cut a significant chunk out of the Valkyries' lead, outscoring them by 12 points in the third quarter and trimming the deficit to five points. Alyssa Thomas imposed her will in her own unique way, setting the pace as a primary ball handler, finding her teammates for quality looks and taking high percentage push shots around the basket. Phoenix shot 80 percent from the field in the third quarter, going 12-for-15 from the field and Golden State was about the inverse, shooting 23.5 percent, going 4-for-17.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries continue Commissioner's Cup play in Seattle, facing the Storm on Friday (7 p.m. PT).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 10, 2026

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