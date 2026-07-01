Seattle Storm Named Finalist for ESPN Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year

Published on June 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - ESPN today announced that the Seattle Storm has been named a finalist for their Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award, one of the highest honors in sports recognizing organizations that leverage the power of sport to create meaningful, lasting impact in their communities.

Presented annually as part of the ESPN Sports Humanitarian Awards, the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year Award recognizes a professional sports organization that demonstrates how teamwork, leadership and community engagement can drive positive social change beyond the game. Since 2015, the award has celebrated teams and organizations that are addressing critical community needs through innovative and sustained impact.

The Storm are one of four finalists this year, marking the organization's second time being recognized as a finalist, after previously earning the distinction in 2022.

The recognition reflects the Storm's longstanding commitment to serving the Puget Sound community through initiatives including Force4Change, StormCares, youth basketball leadership development opportunities and partnerships that expand access, advance equity and create opportunities for young people across the Pacific Northwest region.

This year's Sports Humanitarian Awards will take place on Tuesday, July 14, at Gotham Hall in Midtown Manhattan the evening before the ESPYS, as part of ESPYS Week.







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