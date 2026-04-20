Lynx Single Game Tickets on Sale Today

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced that tickets for all 22 regular season home games at Target Center and their only home preseason game will go on sale today, Friday, April 17 at 12:00 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets or by phone at 612-673-8400.

Lynx fans can take advantage of special single game ticket promotions, including:

May 10 vs. Atlanta Dream - Pickleball Paddle Cover Package

May 17 vs. Chicago Sky - Beach Towel Package

May 21 vs. Toronto Tempo - AAPI Night Soccer Jersey Package

June 6 vs. Seattle Storm - Brunch with Prowl & Crunch Package

June 15 vs. Portland Fire - Black Excellence Night Soccer Jersey Package

June 21 vs. Washington Mystics - Pride Night Soccer Jersey Package

July 11 vs. New York Liberty - Inspiring Women Night Soccer Jersey Package

July 13 vs. Phoenix Mercury - Baseball Jersey Package

July 18 vs. Portland Fire - Sylvia Fowles Bucket Hat Package

July 28 vs. Toronto Tempo - Native American Heritage Night Soccer Jersey Package

Aug. 9 vs. Dallas Wings - Lynx x Timberwolves Players Pin Package

Sept. 18 vs. New York Liberty - Noche Latina Night Soccer Jersey Package

The team also announced planned celebration nights throughout the season and associated fan giveaways. The 2026 season presented by Mayo Clinic will open with a match-up against the Atlanta Dream.

2026 Minnesota Lynx Celebration Nights + Fan Giveaways

Date Celebration Night Opponent (vs.)

May 10 Home Opener presented by Mayo Clinic

2026 Lynx schedule magnet Atlanta Dream

May 21 Asian American Pacific Islander Night Toronto Tempo

June 15 Black Excellence Night Portland Fire

June 21 Pride Night

Lynx pride short-sleeve button-up Washington Mystics

July 11 Inspiring Women Night New York Liberty

July 28 Native American Heritage Night

Reversible bucket hat Toronto Tempo

Sept. 18 Noche Latina Night New York Liberty

Sept. 24 Fan Appreciation Night presented by State Farm Indiana Fever

Minnesota's 2026 regular season home opener will tipoff on Sunday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT vs. the Atlanta Dream. View the full 2026 season schedule here. This season marks the second year of the league's 44 regular-season game format that will span from May 8 through Sept. 24.

Lynx Full Season and Half-Season Memberships are on sale and include exclusive benefits, perks and programs. Explore Lynx memberships here for the biggest discounts, year-round membership platform and exclusive playoff priority.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 20, 2026

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