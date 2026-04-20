Brionna Jones Injury Update
Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release
ATLANTA - Brionna Jones is currently recovering from right knee surgery performed by physicians at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. A timeline for her return to play will be provided at a later date.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 20, 2026
- Brionna Jones Injury Update - Atlanta Dream
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