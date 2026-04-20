Brionna Jones Injury Update

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - Brionna Jones is currently recovering from right knee surgery performed by physicians at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. A timeline for her return to play will be provided at a later date.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 20, 2026

Brionna Jones Injury Update - Atlanta Dream

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.