Brionna Jones Injury Update
WNBA Atlanta Dream

Brionna Jones Injury Update

Published on April 20, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Atlanta Dream News Release


ATLANTA - Brionna Jones is currently recovering from right knee surgery performed by physicians at Emory Hospital in Atlanta. A timeline for her return to play will be provided at a later date.

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