Minnesota Lynx Waive Three

Published on April 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has waived guard Amaya Battle along with forwards Ra Shaya Kyle and Sakima Walker.

The Lynx will tip off the regular season against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center on Sunday, May 10 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 29, 2026

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