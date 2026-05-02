Minnesota Lynx Sign Forward Emese Hof

Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minneapolis/St. Paul - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the team has signed forward Emese Hof to a player development contract.

Hof, a 6-3 forward, joins Minnesota after most recently competing with ZVVZ USK Praha in the ZBL and EuroLeague. She averaged 13.6 points on 64.9% shooting from the floor, along with 7.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in 29 ZBL contests this season. Hof posted a season-high 25 points on 9-of-14 (64.3%) shooting from the field and a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line, while also adding seven rebounds, four assists, one block and a steal in a win over SBS Ostrava on Oct. 19.

The Utrecht, Netherlands, native averaged 16.3 points on 62.5% shooting from the field, along with 7.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game in six games at the 2027 FIBA Women's EuroBasket Qualifiers while representing the Netherlands. Hof led the team in points, rebounds and blocks during the tournament, helping the Netherlands to wins over Estonia and Slovenia. The forward has represented her home country in various international competitions, including helping the Netherlands to a bronze medal at the 2015 U20 European Championship, where she was also named to the All-Star Five.

Hof attended the University of Miami, where she concluded her collegiate career as one of the program's most decorated post players. As a senior in 2018-19, she earned WBCA Coaches' All-America Honorable Mention honors and was named the ACC Most Improved Player, while also garnering First Team All-ACC recognition, along with ACC All-Defensive Team and All-ACC Academic Team honors. Over her four seasons with the Hurricanes, Hof appeared in 127 games (74 starts), totaling more than 1,200 points and 700 rebounds while ranking among Miami's career leaders in field goal percentage (54.9%) and blocked shots (182).

The Lynx will tip off the regular season against the Atlanta Dream at Target Center on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Tickets for all 22 regular season home games are on sale now at www.lynxbasketball.com/tickets.







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