Toronto Tempo Waive Elizabeth Balogun

Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Toronto Tempo News Release







TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has waived forward Elizabeth Balogun. She previously signed a training camp contract on April 11 and averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 15.0 minutes through two preseason games with the Tempo.

With the arrivals of María Conde, Kitija Laksa, and Nina Milić, please see below for the Tempo's updated roster (as of May 2, 2026):

# Name Pos. Hgt. DOB Exp. From College

22 Julie Allemand G 5'8 July 7, 1996 3 Belgium --

10 María Conde W 6'1 January 14, 1997 R Spain --

14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6'4 September 8, 1992 5 United Kingdom Harvard

21 Isabelle Harrison F 6'3 September 27, 1993 8 USA Tennessee

12 Lexi Held G 5'10 December 28, 1999 1 USA DePaul

2 Laura Juškaitė W 6'2 September 22, 1997 R Lithuania --

7 Teonni Key F 6'5 July 10, 2003 R USA Kentucky

33 Kitija Laksa W 6'1 May 21, 1996 1 Latvia South Florida

3 Marina Mabrey G 5'11 September 14, 1996 7 USA Notre Dame

31 Nina Milić C 6'3 April 12, 1994 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina --

11 Kia Nurse G 6'0 February 22, 1996 7 Canada Connecticut

13 Aaliyah Nye G 6'0 August 14, 2002 1 USA Alabama

1 Kiki Rice G 5'11 January 14, 2004 R USA UCLA

8 Nyara Sabally F 6'5 February 26, 2000 3 Germany Oregon

20 Brittney Sykes W 5'9 February 7, 1994 9 USA Syracuse







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 2, 2026

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