Toronto Tempo Waive Elizabeth Balogun
Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo News Release
TORONTO - Today, the Toronto Tempo announced the team has waived forward Elizabeth Balogun. She previously signed a training camp contract on April 11 and averaged 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 15.0 minutes through two preseason games with the Tempo.
With the arrivals of María Conde, Kitija Laksa, and Nina Milić, please see below for the Tempo's updated roster (as of May 2, 2026):
# Name Pos. Hgt. DOB Exp. From College
22 Julie Allemand G 5'8 July 7, 1996 3 Belgium --
10 María Conde W 6'1 January 14, 1997 R Spain --
14 Temi Fágbénlé C 6'4 September 8, 1992 5 United Kingdom Harvard
21 Isabelle Harrison F 6'3 September 27, 1993 8 USA Tennessee
12 Lexi Held G 5'10 December 28, 1999 1 USA DePaul
2 Laura Juškaitė W 6'2 September 22, 1997 R Lithuania --
7 Teonni Key F 6'5 July 10, 2003 R USA Kentucky
33 Kitija Laksa W 6'1 May 21, 1996 1 Latvia South Florida
3 Marina Mabrey G 5'11 September 14, 1996 7 USA Notre Dame
31 Nina Milić C 6'3 April 12, 1994 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina --
11 Kia Nurse G 6'0 February 22, 1996 7 Canada Connecticut
13 Aaliyah Nye G 6'0 August 14, 2002 1 USA Alabama
1 Kiki Rice G 5'11 January 14, 2004 R USA UCLA
8 Nyara Sabally F 6'5 February 26, 2000 3 Germany Oregon
20 Brittney Sykes W 5'9 February 7, 1994 9 USA Syracuse
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 2, 2026
- Toronto Tempo Waive Elizabeth Balogun - Toronto Tempo
- Connecticut Sun Announce 2026 Sun Academy Schedule - Connecticut Sun
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.