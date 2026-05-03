Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces (Preseason Game #2)- May 3

Published on May 2, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Austin, TX - The Dallas Wings conclude 2026 preseason action on Sunday, May 3 taking on the Las Vegas Aces at 6:00 p.m. CT at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, home of the University of Texas at Austin basketball teams. The game will air nationally on ION and stream on WNBA League Pass with Ron Thulin (play-by-play) and Fran Harris (analyst) on the call. Harris, a Texas alum, won a National Championship with the Longhorns during the team's undefeated season in 1986.

This past Thursday night marked the unofficial start to the Jose Fernandez era for the franchise, as the newly appointed head coach led the Wings to a 95-80 win over the Fever in their first test of the season in Indianapolis. Three players scored in double-digits in the win led by reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers who notched 20 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes of action. She finished 8-12 from the field, including 4-6 from beyond the arc.

Fourth-year forward Maddy Siegrist notched a double-double in the win for Dallas, tallying 18 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes of play. Aziaha James rounded out the Wings double-figure scorers, recording 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a team-high four steals in 31 minutes off the bench.

The defending WNBA champion Aces enter Sunday's contest coming off a 94-78 preseason victory over the Japanese National Team on April 26. Las Vegas newcomer Chennedy Carter led the way for the Aces with 18 points. Sunday's matchup will be the final preseason test for both teams prior to starting WNBA regular season action on May 9.

How to Follow

Airing nationally on ION and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2026 Wings-Aces Regular Season Schedule & Results

5/28 vs. LVA 7:00 p.m. CT

6/15 vs. LVA 7:00 p.m. CT

6/25 at LVA 9:00 p.m. CT

Las Vegas leads the all-time series 36-46.

Game Status Report

Awak Kuier- NWT/OUT (overseas commitments)

Arike Ogunbowale- OUT (right ankle)

Alanna Smith- QUESTIONABLE (left quad)







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 2, 2026

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