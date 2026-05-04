Wings Top Champs in Austin

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Austin, TX - The Dallas Wings defeated the defending WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces, 101-84, in front of a sold-out Moody Center crowd in their final preseason contest of 2026. With the win, the Wings finish the preseason undefeated at 2-0, while the Aces drop to 1-1.

Five players for Dallas finished with 10+ points in the win. Aziaha James led the way, scoring 18 points and adding four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 16 minutes off the bench. Maddy Siegrist had another strong outing, notching 14 points, five rebounds and one assist. She finished 7/10 from the floor.

Veteran forward Alanna Smith and rookie guard Azzi Fudd each added 12 points on the evening. Paige Bueckers rounded out Dallas' double-digit scorers, finishing one assist-shy of a double-double. She tallied 11 points, four rebounds, a team-high nine assists and one steal in the win.

The Wings finished the night shooting 49.3% (35/71) and 45% (9/20) from behind the three-point arc. The Aces shot 46.7% (28/60) and just 26.3% (5/19) from three-point range. Dallas outrebounded Las Vegas, 34-26, and held the advantage in bench points, 47-23. Las Vegas outscored Dallas in the paint (40-36) and on the fast break (13-12), while both teams notched eight second-chance points.

Newcomer Jessica Shepard finished with six points, five rebounds and two assists in her first unofficial outing as a Dallas Wing. Sophomore guard JJ Quinerly added seven points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in her first minutes of game action since sustaining a season-ending knee injury on August 20, 2025.

The Dallas Wings tip off their 2026 regular season slate on the road at the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at noon CT. The Wings will make their home debut at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Dream.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Las Vegas Wilson (18) Loyd (6) Gray (5)

Dallas James (18) Smith (7) Bueckers (9)

First Quarter: Dallas 35, Las Vegas 20

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Odyssey Sims, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Maddy Siegrist and Alanna Smith in its second and final preseason outing of the year. The Wings jumped out to an 8-2 lead behind a pair of triples from Smith and a basket from Siegrist in the early minutes of the contest. A 10-9 response from the Aces cut the Wings' lead to five, 17-12, heading into the first media timeout of the game.

Dallas rattled off nine unanswered out of the media break to push their lead up to 14, 26-12, with 2:40 to play in the quarter. The Wings and Aces traded baskets to close the first, with the Wings taking a 15-point lead into the second, 35-20. Aziaha James led Dallas with nine points, three rebounds, one steal and one block off the bench in the first quarter. The Wings enjoyed a hot start, shooting 63.6% (14/22) from the floor through ten minutes of play.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Las Vegas 22

The Aces began the second on a 7-4 spurt to prompt the Wings into a timeout with 6:24 to go in the first half, leading 39-27. Dallas closed the quarter outscoring Las Vegas, 15-14, the rest of the way to take a 12-point advantage into the locker room, 54-42. Siegrist led the Wings with six points and three rebounds in the second. Dallas dominated the glass in the first half of action, outrebounding Las Vegas, 21-10, through twenty minutes of play. The Wings also shot 60% (6/10) from beyond the arc after two quarters of action. Smith accounted for two three-point field goals, while Bueckers, Fudd, Sims and James each nailed a triple in the first half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 28, Las Vegas 22

The Wings started the second half on a 7-3 run to take a 61-45 lead and force the Aces into a timeout with 7:54 to play in the third. Fudd accounted for three of Dallas's seven to open the quarter. Dallas enjoyed a lead as large as 20 (65-45) in the third, but Las Vegas trimmed the lead to 18, 82-64 heading into the final quarter of action. Eight Wings players contributed points in the third. James led the way with six points, one rebound and two assists in the third quarter for Dallas.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 19, Las Vegas 20

Dallas began the fourth on an 8-2 run to push their advantage to 24, 90-66. Amy Okonkwo converted an and-one opportunity for her first points of the contest on that opening stretch of the quarter. The Aces won the final quarter by one, 20-19, but the Wings were able to close out the 101-84 victory. Okonkwo led Dallas in scoring in the final frame, notching eight points, along with three rebounds and one steal in the fourth. 10 of Las Vegas's 20 points and nine of Dallas's 19 points in the final quarter came from the free-throw line.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026

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