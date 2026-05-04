Postgame Notes: NYL 79, CON 67
Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS
- This marks the first win as a WNBA head coach for the Liberty's Chris DeMarco.
- Jonquel Jones scored a team-best 15 points while shooting 50 percent (4-for-8) from the field, 50 percent (3-for-6) from deep and 100 percent (4-for-4) from the free-throw line. Jones added five rebounds and a steal along with a game-high three blocks in 21 minutes.
- In her first appearance on a WNBA court, Pauline Astier put up 12 points on 80 percent (4-for-5) shooting from the field and 100 percent (4-for-4) shooting from the free-throw line to go with four assists, one steal and a block in 22 minutes off the bench.
- Marine Johannès scored 12 points while knocking down four 3-pointers and picking up four assists and four rebounds. Johannès also finished with five steals for her highest takeaway total in a WNBA game.
- Anneli Maley contributed 13 points and six rebounds off the bench while converting on 60 percent (3-for-5) of her field-goal attempts. Maley also made all six of her free-throw attempts to finish the preseason shooting 100 percent (11-for-11) from the line.
- Rebekah Gardner shot a perfect 100 percent (6-for-6) from the free-throw line while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds.
- Alex Fowler picked up three steals in the third quarter to help the Liberty pull away from Connecticut.
- New York shot just 29.4 percent (5-for-17) from the field in the first quarter, but finished the opening frame with a 24-20 lead after scoring six second-chance points and shooting a perfect 100 percent (12-for-12) from the free-throw line.
- The Liberty went on a 12-4 run from 0:51 in the first quarter to 6:13 in the second before Connecticut responded with a 12-4 run of their own from 5:59 to 2:20 in the second period.
- The Liberty entered the break with a 42-40 advantage after scoring 10 second-chance points in the first half. New York's reserves outscored Connecticut 20-9 in bench points, including a team-high 10 points on 100 percent (3-for-3) shooting from the field for Pauline Astier as she outscored the Sun reserves by herself in the opening half of her first career WNBA game.
- New York's defense held Connecticut to 29.4 percent (5-for-17) shooting from the field and 0 percent (0-for-4) from deep in the third to take a 61-53 lead into the final quarter.
- The Liberty held Connecticut to 27 second-half points on 33.3 percent (10-for-30) shooting from the field and 20 percent (2-for-10) from 3-point range. New York closed the game on an 8-0 run over the final 3:25, holding the Sun scoreless while forcing four Connecticut turnovers during that stretch.
- The Liberty shot a perfect 100 percent (22-for-22) from the free-throw line, which would be the most free throws made in franchise history without a miss if accomplished in a regular season or postseason game.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026
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- Storm Waives Taina Mair - Seattle Storm
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