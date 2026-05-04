Sun Fall to Liberty 79-67, in Preseason Match

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Uncasville, CT - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (1-1) finished the 2026 preseason, after a 79-67 loss to the New York Liberty (1-1), Sunday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Behind 16 points and a career-tying two three-pointers, Brittney Griner led the Sun. Olivia Nelson-Ododa recorded nine points, shooting 4-of-7 from the field. Aneesah Morrow grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Sun for the second time in the preseason, while Kennedy Burke and Saniya Rivers dished out four assists apiece.

New York opened the scoring at the line after an early foul, but both teams struggled to find rhythm until Aneesah Morrow's layup snapped a two-minute drought. Frequent fouling quickly favored the Liberty, sending Jonquel Jones and later Anneli Maley to the line as New York built points without sustaining an offensive flow. While Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart connected inside, the Sun countered with interior production from Griner and Rivers, keeping the game even. Marine Johannes' three briefly swung momentum, though Griner answered from deep to tie it at 9-9 midway through the quarter. Griner continued to anchor the Sun offense with efficient scoring, but New York's repeated trips to the free-throw line-12 in the quarter-kept them ahead. Defensive energy from Rivers, highlighted by a key block, led to a Raegan Beers three, yet Astier's late free throws and buzzer-beating layup closed the frame in the Liberty's favor.

Turnovers, steals, and a scoring drought started the first quarter, until Morrow made a contested layup to once again put the Sun on the board. Jones made a three, followed by another make in the paint from Griner, bringing the score to 32-26 in New York's favor with just over five minutes remaining in the half. Six straight Sun points pulled the team within two points before Stewart tried to pad New York's slim lead with a layup, followed by another from Maley. Griner began another six-point run for Connecticut with another make from downtown, tying her career high of three-pointers made (2) and attempted (2), followed by Kennedy Burke's 24' three-pointer to tie things up. Astier anchored New York in the final minutes of the first half, giving the team a two-point lead to close the second frame.

Diamond Miller and Ionescu opened scoring for each team to begin a low-scoring third quarter. Jones made two shots from beyond the arc and led New York's scoring in the frame with eight total points. No one player from Connecticut had a large performance in the third quarter, and the Sun were held to only 13 points, while New York got ahead with three three-pointers to Connecticut's zero. New York led by eight points at the end of the third, 61-53.

Derin Ergodan started with pace for the Liberty, scoring five points in under two minutes. Harmoni Turner organized the Sun's offense to get five scorers on the board for Connecticut, including a five-point chip-in from herself. Two threes from Johannes gave the Liberty a 10-point lead in the final minute. 22 makes and attempts from the free throw line gave New York the opportunity to take home a preseason win, before hosting the Sun for each team's season opener on Friday, May 8.

The Sun were 40.9% from the field in comparison to the Liberty's 36.9%, while the teams tied in rebounds, 33 each. New York grabbed 11 steals while Connecticut only grabbed six. The Sun dominated points in the paint, outscoring the Liberty, 40-26.

Notes:

The Liberty were 16-of-16 from the free throw line in the first half, in comparison to the Sun's 2-of-3. Overall, New York was 22-of-22 from the foul line, while Connecticut was 7-of-9.

Griner tied two career highs - two three-pointers made and two three-pointers attempted.

Ionescu went down with an injury in the third quarter and did not return to play.

Team

Score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 67 20 20 13 14 Griner - 16 Morrow - 8 Burke/Rivers - 4

NYL 79 24 18 19 18 Jones - 15 Gardner - 7 Johannes/Astier - 4

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun tip-off the 2026 regular season on the road against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in New York, NY, on Friday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. EST.







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