Phoenix Mercury Claim Peyton Williams

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have claimed forward Peyton Williams off waivers.

Williams, 6-4, played in China with Wuhan Shengfan during the 2025-26 season, averaging 12.0 points (54.3% from the field), 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 steals across 22 games. She participated in training camp with the Portland Fire earlier this preseason, and with the Seattle Storm in 2021. Williams played at Kansas State University (2016-20), earning All-Big 12 First Team honors her senior year and finishing her career third on the program's all-time rebounds list and fifth in blocks.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026

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