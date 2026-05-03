Chicago Sky Waive Latasha Lattimore, Tonie Morgan

Published on May 3, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky announced today they waived forward Latasha Lattimore and guard Tonie Morgan.

Lattimore was the No. 21 overall pick in the second round of this year's draft while Morgan was picked with the No. 32 selection in the third round. Both players appeared in each of the Sky's preseason games.

Chicago tips off the 2026 regular season on Saturday, May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire on the road at 8 p.m. CT. Follow @chicagosky on all social media platforms and head to sky.wnba.com for the latest news, content and ticket purchasing.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 3, 2026

Chicago Sky Waive Latasha Lattimore, Tonie Morgan - Chicago Sky

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