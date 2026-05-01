Wings Earn Preseason Win at Indiana

Published on April 30, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Indianapolis, IN - The Dallas Wings opened 2026 preseason action with a 95-80 victory over the Indiana Fever on the road in Indianapolis. With the win, the Wings move to 1-0, while the Fever drop to 1-1 in preseason play.

Three players scored in double-digits in the win led by reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers who notched 20 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal in 20 minutes of action. She finished 8-12 from the field, including 4-6 from beyond the arc.

Fourth-year forward Maddy Siegrist notched a double-double in the win for Dallas, tallying 18 points, a team-high 11 rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes of play. Aziaha James rounded out the Wings double-figure scorers, recording 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a team-high four steals in 31 minutes off the bench. The second-year guard also finished a team-best +19 on the night.

The Wings shot 51.4% (36-70) on the night, while holding the Fever to 40% (24-60) from the field. Dallas dominated the boards, outrebounding Indiana, 45-26. They also won the battle in the paint (50-30), on second chance opportunities (13-4) and on the fast break (21-9). The Wings went 15-17 (88.2%) from the charity stripe, while the Fever finished 28-42 (66.7%) from the free-throw line on the night.

Caitlin Clark led the Fever in scoring with 21 points, along with two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 16 minutes of play. Forward Mikayla Timpson added 11 points off the bench and Kelsey Mitchell chipped in 10 points in 17 minutes of action to round of Indiana's double-digit scorers.

The Wings will host the Las Vegas Aces in their final preseason game of the season on Sunday, May 3 at the Moody Center in Austin. Tipoff at the Moody Center, home of the University of Texas at Austin basketball teams, is slated for 6 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ION.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Indiana Clark (21) Hines-Allen (7) Johnson (5)

Dallas Bueckers (20) Siegrist (11) Smith (5)

First Quarter: Dallas 25, Indiana 29

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Odyssey Sims, Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, Maddy Siegrist and Alanna Smith in its first preseason outing of the year. The Wings jumped out to an early 5-1 lead behind a three-pointer from Bueckers and a midrange jumper from Fudd. The Fever responded with a 13-4 run to take a 14-9 lead into the first media timeout of the contest. Dallas closed the first outscoring Indiana, 17-15, to close the gap to four, 29-25, heading into the second. Siegrist led the Wings with nine points and two rebounds, while Bueckers added eight points, one rebound, one assist and one steal through ten minutes of action.

Second Quarter: Dallas 36, Indiana 17

A 13-2 spurt to start the second quarter by the Wings gave them a 38-31 advantage and forced the Fever into a timeout with 7:54 to play in the first half. Aziaha James tallied five points and Bueckers and Siegrist each nailed triples on that stretch to pace Dallas. The Wings continued their push, going on a 15-5 run to force another Fever timeout with 3:43 to go in the second and extend their lead to 17, 53-36. Dallas led by as many as 21 in the second, but Indiana closed the quarter on an 8-2 run over the last 2:31 to cut the Wings' lead to 15, 61-46, heading into the locker room.

Bueckers led all scorers at the break with 20 points, two rebounds, three assists and one steal. The Wings shot 72.2% (13-18) from the field, while holding the Fever to 21.4% (3-14) in the second quarter. Dallas won the battle on the boards (19-9), in the paint (28-18), on second chance opportunities (11-3) and on the fast break (12-6) through two quarters of play.

Third Quarter: Dallas 17, Indiana 20

The Wings began the second half on a 10-7 run to push their lead back up to 18, 71-53, with 5:26 to play in the third quarter. Five Dallas players accounted for a bucket each to start the quarter, including Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu who logged a basket in her first minutes of the game. The Wings led by as many as 23 in the third, 76-53, but the Fever ended the quarter on a 13-2 run to cut the lead to 12, 78-66, heading into the fourth. Dallas shared the ball in the third quarter as Siegrist led the way in scoring, tallying four points and five rebounds.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 17, Indiana 14

The Fever opened the fourth on a 6-4 spurt to close the gap to 10, 82-72, with 7:35 to play in the game. Dallas let up two triples from Indiana's Kayana Traylor on that stretch to start the quarter. The Wings went on to win the final quarter, 17-14, to close out the 15-point victory. James and Fankam Mendjiadeu each had six points in the final frame to pace Dallas in scoring.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 30, 2026

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