Dallas Wings Preseason Games to Air Nationally on ION

Published on April 23, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The WNBA announced national broadcast selections for the preseason today which features the Dallas Wings in two of the four scheduled contests. Dallas opens the preseason on April 30 at the Indiana Fever before hosting the Las Vegas Aces at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on May 3. Both tilts will air nationally on ION and tip off at 6 p.m. CT.

The preseason games add to a robust regular season national broadcast schedule which was announced yesterday. The Wings saw 36 of their 44 games tabbed for a national network, while second-year local broadcast partner KFAA will air 24 regular season games. Of KFAA's 24 games, 16 will air alongside national partners.

All preseason games will also stream on WNBA League Pass. Fans can stream these games for free in the WNBA App by signing up or logging in with a WNBA ID to unlock the preseason preview. This marks the second consecutive year that the entire slate of preseason action will be available to fans.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Wings-Aces tilt at the Moody Center in Austin on May 3. Visit ticketmaster.com for more information.







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