Dallas Wings Announce 2026 Broadcast and Streaming Schedule

Published on April 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings released the team's 2026 broadcast and streaming schedule today. KFAA returns for a second consecutive year as the exclusive local television partner of the Dallas Wings, with the TEGNA station slated to air 24 contests.

The WNBA previously announced additional national television partners that will begin coverage in 2026, including NBC, Peacock and USA Network, joining the previous lineup of ABC, ESPN, CBS, ION, Prime and NBA TV. The Dallas Wings will make multiple appearances across each national network.

Announced last April, the Wings reached additional agreements with TEGNA, Gray Media, and Corridor Television to expand the team's local TV footprint beyond DFW, bringing free, over-the-air Wings games to 6.3 million households across 12 markets. The Dallas Wings are among the league leaders in both geographic reach and the number of households with access to local broadcasts.

The Wings tip off the 2026 season on ABC when they visit the Indiana Fever on May 9 at noon CT. In total, Dallas has seven games on national broadcast networks, including three on CBS, two on NBC and two on ABC. Additionally, ESPN will air three Dallas regular-season games, beginning with the July 7 tilt at the New York Liberty.

Newcomer USA Network has nine Wings games slated to air, all of which will also be available locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA 29. USA's coverage tips off on May 20 at the Chicago Sky. Peacock has two Dallas games set to stream, beginning with May 18 at home against the Washington Mystics. Peacock games will also air on KFAA.

ION remains the exclusive home for the WNBA on Friday nights with six Wings games slated for the network. Dallas makes its ION debut on May 22 at the Atlanta Dream.

In total, six Wings games will stream on Prime, with two (July 2 at Connecticut; Aug. 20 vs. Indiana) also airing on KFAA. The first Prime exclusive is slated for May 14 at home against the Minnesota Lynx.

NBA TV will air a trio of Dallas games alongside KFAA, beginning with a June 25 matchup at the Las Vegas Aces.

Among the notable games exclusive to KFAA is the May 12 home opener against the Atlanta Dream. Tipoff at College Park Center is set for 7 p.m.

The Wings previously announced they would move three games this season from College Park Center to American Airlines Center in Dallas. Coverage for those games include ESPN for the July 12 game against the Chicago Sky and ION for the Aug. 7 matchup with the Golden State Valkyries. Prime and KFAA will both air the Fever game on Aug. 20.

The 2026 season comes with much anticipation for the Dallas Wings, who are under the direction of a new head coach in veteran leader Jose Fernandez. The Wings have a young core of players, including back-to-back No. 1 picks Pagie Bueckers and Azzi Fudd, joining an experienced group led by Arike Ogunbowale and reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Alanna Smith, who joined Dallas during the unprecedented free agency period.

The Wings announced on Tuesday a third consecutive sellout of season tickets. A limited number of single-game tickets remain. Visit wings.wnba.com/tickets for more information.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.