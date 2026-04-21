Dallas Wings Sell out of Season Ticket Memberships for Third Consecutive Season

Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings announced theteam has sold out of its Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 season, marking the third straight year the Wings organization has accomplished the feat.

Today's announcement also includes all premium seating, with all courtside and suite inventory officially sold out.

Information regarding a waitlist for 2027 Season Ticket Memberships will be shared at a later date.

The remaining seatsinside College Park Centerhave all been designated for mini-plans, single-game tickets orgroup tickets. To inquire about mini-plans or group tickets, please email tickets@dallaswings.com.

Single game tickets to all Dallas Wings home games at College Park Center and American Airlines Center are on sale now.

Entering their 11th season in North Texas, the Dallas Wings tip off their 2026 slate on the road at the Indiana Fever on Saturday, May 9 at noon CT. The Wings will make their home debut at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, on Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m. against the Atlanta Dream.







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