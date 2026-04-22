Napheesa Collier Injury Update
Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - The Minnesota Lynx today announced the following injury update on forward Napheesa Collier who sustained a right ankle injury playing against the Las Vegas Aces on August 2.
After undergoing an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging), Collier was evaluated by team physician Dr. Elena Jelsing at Mayo Clinic Square, where a right ankle sprain was confirmed. Collier will be re-evaluated in the coming weeks and further updates on her progress will be provided when available.
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