Broadcast Schedule Announced for Indiana Fever's 2026 Preseason Games
Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has announced broadcast details for the team's 2026 preseason slate. The Fever are set to play one game on the road, an April 25 game at New York Liberty, before home games on April 30 against Dallas Wings and May 2 against the Nigeria National Team.
Tickets for the team's two home preseason games, as well as all regular season home games, can be purchased at FeverBasketball.com/tickets.
Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast
Sat., April 25 New York Liberty Barclays Center 3 p.m. WNBA League Pass
Thurs., April 30 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. ION/WNBA League Pass
Sat., May 2 Nigeria WNT Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. WNBA League Pass
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 21, 2026
- Dallas Wings Sell out of Season Ticket Memberships for Third Consecutive Season - Dallas Wings
- Broadcast Schedule Announced for Indiana Fever's 2026 Preseason Games - Indiana Fever
- Connecticut Sun Head Coach Rachid Meziane Finalizes 2026 Basketball Support Staff - Connecticut Sun
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Broadcast Schedule Announced for Indiana Fever's 2026 Preseason Games
- Indiana Fever Announces 2026 Training Camp Roster
- Fever Confidence Students Dig Deep at Soul Food Project Indy Saturday
- Historic Extension Cements Aliyah Boston's Future in Indiana
- Aliyah Boston Makes History, Signing WNBA's First-Ever EPIC Provision Agreement