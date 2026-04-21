Broadcast Schedule Announced for Indiana Fever's 2026 Preseason Games

Published on April 21, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever has announced broadcast details for the team's 2026 preseason slate. The Fever are set to play one game on the road, an April 25 game at New York Liberty, before home games on April 30 against Dallas Wings and May 2 against the Nigeria National Team.

Tickets for the team's two home preseason games, as well as all regular season home games, can be purchased at FeverBasketball.com/tickets.

Date Opponent Venue Time (ET) Broadcast

Sat., April 25 New York Liberty Barclays Center 3 p.m. WNBA League Pass

Thurs., April 30 Dallas Wings Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. ION/WNBA League Pass

Sat., May 2 Nigeria WNT Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7 p.m. WNBA League Pass







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 21, 2026

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