Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

Published on April 21, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)







This past week the Dallas Wings selected University of Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick in the Women's National Basketball Association Draft, the Carolina League's Wilson Warbirds made their home debut, and Austin won back-to-back League One Volleyball Championships.

Highlights from this week come from the Women's National Basketball Association, UPSHOT League, NBA G League, Carolina League, Midwest League, Eastern League, League One Volleyball, Major League Volleyball, Major League Table Tennis, American Hockey League, Professional Women's Hockey League, North American Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League, Major League Soccer, Canadian Premier League, United Soccer League One, and Major Arena Soccer League.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

The Dallas Wings selected University of Connecticut guard Azzi Fudd with the No. 1 overall pick in WNBA Draft 2026. A 5-11 sharpshooting guard, Fudd comes to Dallas after five years with the Huskies, including the 2025 NCAA Championship season. "Azzi Fudd is one of the best shooters in our game today," said Dallas Wing Executive Vice President and General Manager Curt Miller. "She has a lightning-quick release and her movement off the ball is elite. She competes hard defensively and is an efficient, unselfish player who knows how to win. In an outstanding draft class, she stood out to us not only with her basketball skills but with her intangibles. She is a great teammate and has outstanding basketball IQ. Azzi brings to the Wings the type of character that we want in our locker room. We are ecstatic to add her to our Wings family." Fudd played her best collegiate basketball season in 2025-26. Starting all 39 games, she averaged a career-high 17.7 points per game on personal-best shooting percentages (.489/.455/.955). She set single-season career highs in points (673), rebounds (100), assists (117), blocks (18) and steals (97). Her three-point percentage ranked fifth nationally, while total three-pointers made (117) led all of Division I.

Watch as Azzi Fudd is selected by the Dallas Wings with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Watch March Madness highlights from the first-round picks in the 2026 WNBA draft who played in college, starting with No. 1 overall selection Azzi Fudd.

ESPN announced that the 2026 WNBA Draft delivered the second most-watched WNBA Draft ever, averaging 1.50 million viewers, according to Nielsen Big Data + Panel. The audience marks a 20% increase over last year's Draft and trails only the record-setting 2024 event (2.45 million viewers). The 2026 WNBA Draft peaked at 1.79 million viewers from 7:45-7:59 p.m. ET, as fans tuned in to see the league's next generation of stars take the stage.

The Indiana Fever announced that Aliyah Boston reached a contract extension agreement to remain with the Fever through 2029. The agreement is the first of the WNBA's new EPIC (Exceptional Performance on Initial Contract) provision that allows star players to earn max and supermax contracts before the end of their rookie scale deals.

UPSHOT League

We are less than a month away from tip off for the new women's basketball league. The Jacksonville Waves play the team's first game at VyStar Veteran's memorial Arena on Friday May 15th. The Jacksonville Waves are one of 4 to be part of the UPSHOT league. The league's commissioner is Donna Orender who joined us.

NBA G League

Greensboro Swarm forward Tosan Evbuomwan Named 2026 NBA G League Finals MVP

BASEBALL

Carolina League

On Tuesday, 5,000 fans were a part of history when the Wilson Warbirds beat the Hill City Howlers 7-5 in their first game at Wilson Ballpark.

Midwest League

Beloit Sky Carp toss a combined no-hitter. Marlins prospect Justin Storm caps a High-A Beloit no-hitter with three perfect frames.

Eastern League

Matt Wilkinson, Matt Jachec, Magnus Ellerts, Jay Driver and Jack Carey combined to toss a no-hitter in the Akron RubberDucks 4-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

LOVB Austin Volleyball claimed its second consecutive League One Volleyball title defeating LOVB Salt Lake in a thrilling five-set match (25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11) before clinching the title with a dominant golden set (15-8) in front of a sold-out crowd at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid. "We are creating a legacy, we are really showing what Austin volleyball is ... it is really cool in a new league that is this competitive to come out on top [two years in a row]," said LOVB Austin outside hitter Logan Eggleston "We are setting the tone for years to come."

Highlights from the LOVB Championship match between No. 3 LOVB Austin and No. 4 LOVB Salt Lake on April 18, 2026 at LBS Financial Credit Union Pyramid in Long Beach, California.

Major League Volleyball

The Indy Ignite are back in the win column, defending their title as the best team in Major League Volleyball in front of a sold out home crowd Sunday.

Athletes Unlimited Softball League

The Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) announced that the 2026 AUSL Championship, along with the league's play-in game, will be held at Texas A&M University in College Station at Davis Diamond, bringing the final weekend of the league's regular season to one of the premier softball venues in the country.

With the league's expansion from four to six teams this year, the AUSL playoff format is also expanding to include a play-in game between the second- and third-ranked teams, with the top-performing team earning a bye into the best-of-three AUSL Championship. The play-in game will take place on Thursday, July 23, while the AUSL Championship will begin on Saturday, July 25. Game 1 of the AUSL Championship will air nationally on ABC, marking the first professional softball game ever to be broadcast on network television. The other games will all air on ESPN. "We're thrilled to bring the AUSL Championship to College Station and Texas A&M," said AUSL Commissioner Kim Ng. "This is one of the top softball venues in the country, and College Station has established itself as a premier destination for major sporting events. The combination of elite facilities, a passionate fan base and a strong local partnership makes this an ideal setting for our championship weekend."

Major League Table Tennis

The points that defined the MLTT Championship day!

FOOTBALL

United Football League

The Birmingham Stallions have acquired quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson from the Orlando Storm in exchange for quarterback Matt Corral, and defensive end Amani Bledsoe. Selected by Orlando in the January UFL Draft, Thompson-Robinson has appeared in one game this season for the Storm. Corral who started the first four games for the Stallions, completed 71 of 110 passes this season for 768 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. In a separate transaction, the D.C. Defenders have acquired quarterback Jason Bean from the Louisville Kings in exchange for quarterback Mike DiLiello.

Through four games with Louisville this season, Bean has completed 58 of 122 passes for 819 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. DiLiello appeared in seven games over the last two seasons with the Defenders. In 2025, he completed 26-56 passes with two touchdowns and added 73 yards on 17 carries.

Canadian Football League

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announce the club has signed Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma. Elgersma (6-5, 227, Wilfrid Laurier University; born: March 27, 2002, in London, Ont.) joins the club after being selected in the second round, 18th overall, of the 2025 CFL Canadian Draft. He was most recently with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL but did not see any action due to work visa issues. Following the CFL Draft last spring, Elgersma was signed by the Green Bay Packers on May 12, 2025, attended training camp and appeared in three NFL preseason games, completing 16-of-23 passes for 166 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Winnipeg Football Club released its 2025 Annual Report, announcing an operating profit of $12.1 million and an $8.4 million investment in capital improvements at Princess Auto Stadium. "We are extremely proud of our financial results for 2025, strengthened by a sold-out season that averaged more than 33,000 fans per game," said President & CEO Wade Miller. "These results are a testament to the continued support of our season ticket members, corporate partners, and fans. They are the reason this Club remains strong, on and off the field." In 2021, the Club entered into an agreement with the Government of Manitoba and Triple B Stadium Inc. establishing a Capital Fund dedicated to long-term stadium maintenance and improvements. In 2025, the Club allocated $11.9 million to the Capital Fund and $1 million to its Operating Reserve, for total allocations of $12.9 million, equaling the Club's overall profit for the year.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Anaheim Ducks announced that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Matt McIlvane, Head Coach of the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). "Matt has been an integral part in the development and growth of our players and prospects in San Diego," said Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek. "Having increased San Diego's point total each season and leading the Gulls to a playoff berth this year, this was an easy decision. We are excited about what the future holds for the Gulls with Matt continuing to be at the helm." McIlvane, the fifth head coach in Gulls AHL history, has led the club to a 33-24-8-4 record this season and their first Calder Cup Playoff berth since 2021-22. San Diego's 33 overall wins and 17 road wins are the most since 2018-19 when San Diego finished with 36 and 18 respectively. The Gulls have earned a .559 points percentage under McIlvane this season. Excluding the COVID-19 season in 2020-21, it's the highest winning percentage since the 2019-20 campaign (.596%).

Don Stevens, the legendary voice of the AHL's Rochester Americans, is preparing to sign off after an incredible 40-year career behind the mic.

Professional Women's Hockey League

2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour Recap! - Edmonton

Ontario Hockey League

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced that Dave Cameron of the Ottawa 67's is this year's recipient of the Matt Leyden Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Coach of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers. Beginning the year unranked on the preseason edition of OHL Power Rankings as voted by the League's accredited media representatives, Cameron's club played to the seventh 100-point season in Ottawa 67's history, surrendering a franchise record 160 goals-against, the fewest in the League. "This recognition is a reflection of the group we have," said Cameron. "Our players, staff, and management have all bought in and committed to doing things the right way. I'm grateful to be a part of it. It truly is a team award." The 67's were impeccable defending leads, playing to a mark of 38-0 when leading after two periods during the regular season.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Insane goal San Diego Seals midfield Zach Currier

Premier Lacrosse League

PLL Coaches React to Their 2026 Draft

Women's Lacrosse League

FULL 2026 WLL College Draft with Highlights & Analysis

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Messi two goals power Inter Miami to victory in front of 75,824 fans! Second largest crowd in MLS history.

Canadian Premier League

1st-ever 'Daylight Offside' goal scored in Canadian Premier League

Gainbridge Super League

Fort Lauderdale United FC is thrilled to announce the signing of 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup champion and U.S. Women's National Team standout Allie Long as the club enters the final stages of the 2025/26 Gainbridge Super League season, pending league and federation approval. With her signing, Long becomes the first FIFA Women's World Cup champion to sign with a Gainbridge Super League club. "This isn't just a signing - it's a reflection of what we've built here," said Tommy Smith, Founder and Chairman of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Attracting a player of Allie's caliber, someone who has competed and won at the highest level, tells you everything about where this club is headed. But what excites me most is what she means for our community. The girls coming up through our academy are going to have a World Cup champion in their corner, and that changes things. We're not just building a team - we're building something that lasts." "Allie is a world-class player whose résumé speaks for itself," said Aly Hassan, General Manager of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "Bringing in a World Cup champion with her level of experience, leadership, and quality is a massive addition for our club. She raises the standard for everyone around her."

United Soccer League One

As soon as the ball hit the back of the net, Kyle Linhares dropped to his knees and thanked the heavens. The next thing he knew, a mass of bodies clad in orange and beige were piling on top of him. And he didn't mind it at all. "It was great," an elated Linhares recalled. "Everyone was screaming and hopping on. It was a great moment." Linhares met the moment in a big way as his penalty was the difference as One Knoxville SC pulled off one of the biggest results in its history, outlasting DC United in penalties on Saturday at Audi Field to secure the club's first ever win over a Major League Soccer team and a berth in the Round of 16 in the 2026 Lamar Hunt Open Cup.

Here are the highlights

Major Arena Soccer League

On this episode of Ten For Ten, Erik Bergrud sits down with St. Louis soccer icon Bill McDermott, who has over 50 years in the announcing game between the St. Louis Steamers of the MISL, to the MLS, to the FIFA World Cup!







League One Volleyball Stories from April 21, 2026

Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.