Winnipeg Football Club Posts $12.1 Million Operating Profit, Invests $8.4 Million in Capital Improvements at Princess Auto Stadium

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Football Club today released its 2025 Annual Report, announcing an operating profit of $12.1 million and an $8.4 million investment in capital improvements at Princess Auto Stadium.

"We are extremely proud of our financial results for 2025, strengthened by a sold-out season that averaged more than 33,000 fans per game," said President & CEO Wade Miller. "These results are a testament to the continued support of our season ticket members, corporate partners, and fans. They are the reason this Club remains strong, on and off the field."

In 2021, the Club entered into an agreement with the Government of Manitoba and Triple B Stadium Inc. establishing a Capital Fund dedicated to long-term stadium maintenance and improvements. In 2025, the Club allocated $11.9 million to the Capital Fund and $1 million to its Operating Reserve, for total allocations of $12.9 million, equaling the Club's overall profit for the year.

Total operating revenue in 2025 reached $82.8 million, an increase of $28.1 million over the prior year, driven by the Club's hosting of the 112th Grey Cup and 2025 Grey Cup Festival. Operating expenses rose to $70.7 million, up from $47.7 million in 2024, an increase of $23.0 million, also attributable to hosting the Grey Cup.

Those strong results allowed the Club to move forward with significant upgrades. In 2025, $8.4 million was invested in stadium projects including a new players' lounge, HVAC remediation, additional contactless security screening devices, and concessions equipment to improve capacity and speed of service.

Looking ahead, the Club has just completed installation of two new high-resolution video boards at Princess Auto Stadium. "These new boards elevate the game-day atmosphere and enhance how our fans experience football at Princess Auto Stadium," said Miller. "The image quality is significantly better, and they integrate seamlessly with the ribbon boards we added last season. We are committed to continuing to invest in our stadium and improving the fan experience every year." Fans can also look forward to a redesign of the Rum Hut, loge seat replacement, a new food and beverage point-of-sale system, and a new BBQ stand serving smash burgers and other favourites.

"The Winnipeg Football Club has a strong history of financial stability," said Miller. "We are the financial stewards of Princess Auto Stadium, committed to the ongoing investment in capital maintenance and improvements to ensure it remains the best stadium in the CFL and delivers the best fan experience in the country."







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