Williams Remaining in Red and White with Two-Year Extension

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders have signed offensive lineman Zack Williams to a two-year contract extension through the 2028 season. He was previously under contract through the 2026 campaign.

Zack Williams

#67

Offensive lineman

College: Manitoba

Height: 6.05

Weight: 310

Born: Mar. 2, 1997

Birthplace: Winnipeg, MB

Canadian

"We want to continue to lock up our core players, and Zack is a big part of that group," said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. "I'm excited to have him extended though 2028."

In 2025, Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard for the Stamps as well as the Western Semi-Final. He helped pave the way for running back Dedrick Mills' career-high 1,409 yards on the ground and first-ever CFL rushing title. Williams was Calgary's nominee for the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and received his first-ever West Division all-star recognition.

Now entering his seventh season with the Stampeders, Williams has made 81 regular-season appearances and suited up in four playoff matchups. He was originally selected by the team in the third round (28th overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft.

"I'm thankful and thrilled for the opportunity to extend with the Calgary Stampeders," said Williams. "There's a deep sense of pride and joy that comes with wearing this jersey and representing the White Horse. The love for the city, the team and my teammates is a blessing. Thank you to the entire organization and everyone who's played a role in helping me reach this point."







Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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