RedBlacks Transactions April 15

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

RELEASED:

AMER- DB- C.J. Coldon

NAT- LB- Zachary Philion







Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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