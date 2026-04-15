RedBlacks Transactions April 15
Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
RELEASED:
AMER- DB- C.J. Coldon
NAT- LB- Zachary Philion
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2026
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