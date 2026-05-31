RedBlacks Trim Roster

Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

AMER- OL- Zach Barlev

AMER- DB- Marcus Barnes

AMER- DL- Dennis Briggs Jr.

GLO- P- James Burnip

NAT- DB- Eric Cumberbatch

NAT- LB- Benjamin Dobson

NAT- OL- Alassane Diouf

AMER- DL- Jessie Evans

GLO- K/P- Paul Geelen

NAT- WR- Ethan Jordan

AMER- DB- Shadwel Nkuba II

AMER- DL- Jelani Stafford

AMER- WR- Rory Starkey

RELEASED:

AMER- WR- Jordan Bly

AMER- WR- Carl Chester

AMER- LB- KJ Cloyd

NAT- DB- Patrick Cumberbatch

AMER- WR- Kajiya Hollawayne

AMER- WR- Christan Horn

NAT- LS- Benjamin Huot

AMER- OL- DJ Jones

AMER- LB- Taniela Latu

AMER- DB- Quentin Moten

AMER- OL- Jamal Mull

AMER- DL- Ramon Puryear

AMER- RB- Jacquez Stuart

AMER- DB- Ro Torrence

AMER- DL- Tyce Westland

AMER- DL- Dylan Wynn







Canadian Football League Stories from May 30, 2026

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