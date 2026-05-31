RedBlacks Trim Roster
Published on May 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
AMER- OL- Zach Barlev
AMER- DB- Marcus Barnes
AMER- DL- Dennis Briggs Jr.
GLO- P- James Burnip
NAT- DB- Eric Cumberbatch
NAT- LB- Benjamin Dobson
NAT- OL- Alassane Diouf
AMER- DL- Jessie Evans
GLO- K/P- Paul Geelen
NAT- WR- Ethan Jordan
AMER- DB- Shadwel Nkuba II
AMER- DL- Jelani Stafford
AMER- WR- Rory Starkey
RELEASED:
AMER- WR- Jordan Bly
AMER- WR- Carl Chester
AMER- LB- KJ Cloyd
NAT- DB- Patrick Cumberbatch
AMER- WR- Kajiya Hollawayne
AMER- WR- Christan Horn
NAT- LS- Benjamin Huot
AMER- OL- DJ Jones
AMER- LB- Taniela Latu
AMER- DB- Quentin Moten
AMER- OL- Jamal Mull
AMER- DL- Ramon Puryear
AMER- RB- Jacquez Stuart
AMER- DB- Ro Torrence
AMER- DL- Tyce Westland
AMER- DL- Dylan Wynn
Canadian Football League Stories from May 30, 2026
- Stampeders Update Roster - Calgary Stampeders
- Blue Bombers Release Munier-Bailey - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- RedBlacks Trim Roster - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Cutdown Day Shapes Blue Bombers Roster - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Alouettes Trim Roster in Preparation for Season Opener - Montreal Alouettes
- BC Lions Announce New Partnership with Coulson Aviation to Educate on Fire Safety - B.C. Lions
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