RedBlacks Sign Three

Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American linebacker Aaron Casey

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 235 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-06-12

HOMETOWN: Douglasville, GA | SCHOOL: Indiana

Casey spent training camp with the Toronto Argonauts after playing 15 games with the Argos last season, registering 36 total tackles with six quarterback sacks and one forced fumble. The former Indiana University linebacker signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2024 after earning First-team All-Big Ten honours with the Hoosiers in 2023.

Global defensive lineman Kemari Munier-Bailey

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 235 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-09-25

HOMETOWN: Birmingham, UK | SCHOOL: Weber State

Munier-Bailey spent training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after playing one game for the club last season, registering two tackles. The former Weber State defensive lineman was originally selected by the Bombers second overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft. Before his time at Weber State (2024), Munier-Bailey also spent time with Idaho (2021-22) and Fresno State (2023).

American receiver Binjimen Victor

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-01-15

HOMETOWN: Pompano Beach, FL | SCHOOL: Ohio State

Victor most recently spent training camp with the Edmonton Elks after suiting up in 15 games for the club last season, registering 32 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown. The Ohio State product spent three seasons in the National Football League with the New York Giants (2020) and Baltimore Ravens (2021-22). He also spent a season in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions (2024).

RELEASED:

AMER - WR - Rory Starkey







Canadian Football League Stories from June 1, 2026

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