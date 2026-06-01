Tiger-Cats Touchdowns for Kids Presented by StressCrete Group Returns with New Donation Milestones for 2026

Published on June 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and StressCrete Group are returning with Touchdowns For Kids, presented by StressCrete Group, for the 2026 Canadian Football League season. Building on the success of the program's first two years, the 2026 edition introduces new donation milestones to further increase its impact in the Hamilton community.

For every touchdown the Tiger-Cats score at home this season, StressCrete Group will donate $200 to a local charity. New this season, donations will double to $400 per touchdown during sellout games at Hamilton Stadium. In addition, if the Tiger-Cats score more than 25 touchdowns at home this season, the donation amount will increase to $500 per touchdown for all home touchdowns, including those scored during sellout games. Should the Tiger-Cats win the Grey Cup, StressCrete Group will double its donation.

The program, which launched in 2024, continues to make a meaningful impact in the community. In 2025, the initiative raised $5,000 in support of Welcome Inn Community Centre, helping advance its work serving individuals and families across Hamilton.

"The additions to the program this season give our fans a bigger role in driving impact, with support in the stands and performance on the field both contributing to the final total," said Courtney Stephen, Senior Director of Marketing & Media Relations, Hamilton Sports Group. "It's a simple way to connect what happens on game day to something meaningful in the community, and we're looking forward to building on that throughout the season."

A proud family business, StressCrete Group is committed to creating opportunities for its employees and improving the communities it serves. Through programs like Touchdowns For Kids, the company continues to live out its vision of building the foundation of enhanced, more livable cities.

"Our StressCrete family has been part of this community for more than 70 years, and our family has been part of the Tiger-Cats community for nearly as long," said Mike Schwenger, CEO, StressCrete Group. "That's why this partnership felt like a natural fit- bringing together our love of the Tiger-Cats with our commitment to strengthening the communities where we live and work."

The Tiger-Cats kick off their season on June 4 against Montreal in a rematch of the 2025 East Division Final, setting the stage for an exciting start to the home schedule. Tickets are available now at ticats.ca/tickets.

To learn more about Touchdowns For Kids presented by StressCrete Group, visit ticats.ca/touchdownsforkids.







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