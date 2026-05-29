Ticats Together Presented by Stelco Enhances Family Gameday Experience for 2026 Season

Published on May 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today enhancements to Ticats Together for the 2026 Canadian Football League season, including the introduction of presenting partner Stelco, enhanced fan spaces and interactive gameday experiences at Hamilton Stadium.

"Ticats Together is all about creating a more accessible and engaging gameday experience for our fans," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice-President of Partnerships & Retail, Hamilton Sports Group. "With Stelco joining as presenting partner, we're excited to continue enhancing the initiative through new fan experiences, family-focused spaces and added value throughout the season."

As part of Ticats Together presented by Stelco, Family Season Seats start at $10 per game, while value food and beverage offerings on the Upper West concourse feature menu items starting at $2.

Ticats Together also features two dedicated gathering spaces at Hamilton Stadium:

The Lookout offers a lounge-style viewing area overlooking the Hamilton skyline, creating a social hub for fans before kickoff and during halftime.

The Patio features seating, activations and dedicated photo opportunities designed for fans of all ages.

Additional gameday experiences throughout the season include exclusive giveaways presented by Stelco, pre-game sideline access opportunities and post-game on-field experiences following select home games, giving fans the opportunity to get closer to the action at Hamilton Stadium.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 29, 2026

Ticats Together Presented by Stelco Enhances Family Gameday Experience for 2026 Season - Hamilton Tiger-Cats

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