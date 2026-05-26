Tiger-Cats Extend All-CFL Superstar Receiver Kenny Lawler Through 2028

Published on May 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today that the team has extended All-CFL wide receiver Kenny Lawler through the 2028 season.

Lawler, 31, appeared in all 18 regular season games for Hamilton in 2025, recording 86 receptions for 1,443 yards and a league-best 14 receiving touchdowns. His landmark debut season with the Ticats earned him All-CFL and East Division All-CFL honours, while his 1,443 receiving yards ranked fifth-most in a single season in franchise history. Off the field, Lawler has quickly become a fan favourite through his extensive community work and his family have made Hamilton home since joining the Tiger-Cats ahead of the 2025 season.

"We're thrilled to sign a long-term extension for one of the great playmakers in CFL history," said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations. "His ability to impact the game is unique, and he has quickly become an important leader on our football team. His involvement within the community and the respect he has earned within the organization and our city are what we are all about with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats."

The 6-1, 180-pound native of Pomona, California, has played 81 career CFL regular season games with the Tiger-Cats, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks, registering 342 receptions for 5,551 yards and 39 touchdowns. A two-time All-CFL selection (2021, 2025), Lawler is also a three-time Divisional All-CFL recipient (2021, 2022, 2025) and a two-time Grey Cup champion (2019, 2021). Lawler's accolades also include recognition as Edmonton's Most Outstanding Player in 2022 and Winnipeg's Most Outstanding Rookie in 2019.

Prior to joining the CFL, Lawler spent two seasons with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks after the club selected him in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft. Collegiately, Lawler spent four years at Cal, finishing his NCAA career tied for second on Cal's all-time list for touchdown receptions with 27 scoring grabs, along with 143 catches for 1,706 yards receiving over 35 games.







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