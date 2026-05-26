Training Camp Report - Day 17

Published on May 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Quebec City - Byron Archambault, assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for the Alouettes, is approaching the new season with a clear philosophy: measure up against the best and aim for the top spot in every category. The coach leaves nothing to chance, relying on a rigorous approach built on comparison and constant analysis.

"We grade the best in every facet of the game. We compare ourselves specifically to other teams, and we aim to rank first in each of those categories," he explained.

Among the players to watch, two names stand out in particular: Nate Beauchemin and Jonathan Sutherland. The coach sees both as candidates capable of shining this season, combining experience with emerging talent.

Beauchemin showed extraordinary things last year. They are definitely two candidates who could excel this season."

Faced with upcoming rule changes across the league, Archambault remains calm while maintaining a professional rigor. For him, adaptation is at the core of the profession.

"Canadian football has always looked to improve its product. Our job is to adapt to those changes and make sure any potential mistakes happen during practice, in meetings, when we're watching film - but not on the field during a game," added Archambault

As for the main strengths of his unit, the coordinator points without hesitation to the coverage teams, which finished among the league's top three last season.

"Whether it's on punts, kickoffs, or field goals, our coverage units were very good. Finishing in the league's top three in those categories is a good sign, and it's definitely something we want to do again this year."

Robert Kennedy III extended

The Montreal Alouettes signed American defensive back Robert Kennedy III to a contract extension through 2027.

The 26-year-old made five regular-season starts for the team in 2025, recording 30 defensive tackles and one special teams tackle. He was a starter for the East Final and Grey Cup.

Kennedy III (5'10", 191 lbs.) was on the Tiger-Cats practice roster in 2024. The native of Jeannette, PA attended training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers also in 2024.

He played collegiately at Lackawanna College, East Carolina University, Old Dominion University, and North Carolina State University.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 26, 2026

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